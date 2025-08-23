Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. United have not lost to Fulham in the Premier League since February 2024, prior to that was back in 2009 – which was a good record for United.

However, Fulham did knock United out of the FA Cup last season 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the fifth round of the competition. Ruben Amorim will be seeking to get his United side back into the thick of it after a defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new season.

United had shown a major difference against Arsenal, have more possession and chances on goal, which was not something that happened much last season against the problem sides for United, which turned out to be almost any team United played. United need the win against Fulham.

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Dalot, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir should start for United once again despite the fact Andre Onana has travelled to London ahead of the Fulham clash. United need to solve the problematic goalkeeper position sooner rather than later and Bayindir could be the goalkeeper to better United.

The reports linking United to Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens is positive which could mean that either Onana or Bayindir could leave the club before the summer transfer window closes. United need some stability in goal and that is not something that they have at all.

It is a shame for a club like United to have goalkeepers that do not strengthen the squad at all but that is not the only issue at the Old Trafford club as the defence is not as good as it could be, which was one of the main problems over the last few seasons and more.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui will miss the second Premier League match of the season due to injury with Mazraoui likely to be back in action before the end of the month. Martinez will need more time to prove his fitness so avoid a recurrence of his injury.

Leny Yoro should start on the right side of the back three based on his ability, agility and his height. His centre-defensive partner should be Mathijs De Ligt, whose ability, agility and height will also work well for United. These two players are the best United have and will achieve.

On the left side of the defence, Luke Shaw should keep his place based on how he faced Arsenal. Shaw will want to get fully match fit and achieve this season. United will have many options with Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson to come on if the need arises.

Midfield: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu

United’s midfield will need some tweaking ahead of the Fulham match with Amorim seeking to get more players fit and ready for an enduring season. Diogo Dalot should be starting on the right side of the midfield four, offering width in attack and in defence.

Patrick Dorgu should start on the left side of the midfield four as he really does offer something great for United, especially on the attack. In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes should be starting as he really does create chances for the club – hopefully chances they can finish.

Kobbie Mainoo should get the chance to start for United against Fulham, getting himself some match fitness and showing his ability in the new system to cement his place in Amorim’s team this season. Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Amad will all be on the bench to change things up.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

Benjamin Sesko should start for United for the first time against Fulham on Sunday. Marco Silva has warned his players about the threat of the Slovakian, which is good news for United. The new striker should be flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo and Cunha both have lots of Premier League experience and have scored goals a plenty in the league and will be seeking the opportunity to find their first goals for United – which could come against Fulham on Sunday. United will be eager to get goals this season.

United will have the likes of Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench to add strength in attack with both players likely to get minutes against Fulham or Grimsby Town over the next week, which will be good for both of them ahead of an enduring season with United needing to achieve.

Substitutes: Andre Onana; Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Mason Mount, Casemiro, Amad, Manuel Ugarte; Joshua Zirkzee

United will have nine players on the bench against Fulham with the ability to utilise five of them throughout the match. Andre Onana is likely to be the goalkeeper on the bench, if he does not start – which he should not as he’s not fit after being injured all pre-season.

In defence, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson will be available for United should changes need to be made. In midfield, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Amad and Manuel Ugarte will all be available should their services be needed against Fulham.

In attack, United will have just Joshua Zirkzee on the bench in an attacking sense but the likes of Mount and Amad can play advanced roles with them being utility players who can feature in more than one position – which is a great thing to have. United need many options on the pitch.

Written by Paul

