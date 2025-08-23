Fulham -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Craven Cottage, London

Sunday 24th August 2025; KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. United have not lost to Fulham in the Premier League since February 2024, prior to that was back in 2009 – which was a good record for United.

However, Fulham did knock United out of the FA Cup last season 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the fifth round of the competition. Ruben Amorim will be seeking to get his United side back into the thick of it after a defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new season.

United had shown a major difference against Arsenal, have more possession and chances on goal, which was not something that happened much last season against the problem sides for United, which turned out to be almost any team United played. United need the win against Fulham.

Manchester United Form: L

Arsenal 1-0 L

Fulham Form: D

Brighton 1-1 D

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ N/A

🅰️ N/A

Fulham Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 1 – Rodrigo Muniz

🅰️ N/A

Manchester United New Arrivals

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have all made their debuts for United with both Cunha and Mbeumo starting against Arsenal last week and Sesko coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to the team that have bottled more league titles than any other.

Diego Leon is still waiting to make his debut for the Old Trafford club and could see himself on the bench against Fulham this weekend, or against Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup next week, which seems more likely than against Fulham on Sunday.

Fulham New Arrivals

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte is the only signing at Fulham so far this summer, which had irked manager Marco Silva ahead of an important season for the Cottagers.The French goalkeeper was on the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend in the 1-1 draw.

Silva has warned his players about one United signing this summer – Benjamin Sesko who will be a major threat against the defence of the Cottagers – something that United have not really seen since the days of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United Team News

Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Noussair Mazraoui (thigh) have both missed the start of the season for United. Both are getting fitter with Mazraoui likely to be back in action before the end of August with Martinez likely to be on the sidelines until October, unless he proves his fitness.

United have a number of options in the defence this season, so the absence of Martinez and Mazroaui is not too troublesome at this stage of the season. United will want the experience of both players back this season though, which will be important for the duo.

Fulham Team News

Ryan Sessegnon (other) and Antonee Robinson (knee) both missed the Premier League opener last weekend and could make the squad against United. Both are subject to late fitness tests, which could see one or both ruled out until the next match for Fulham.

Fulham have no other injury problems ahead of the visit of United but they will not feel fully confident as United have a new attacking line this season, which could see them much different from next season once the players settle and start performing. Fulham will be nervous.

Predicted Manchester United XI

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Dalot, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Predicted Fulham XI

Leno;

Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey;

Lukic, Berge;

Wilson, King, Iwobi;

Jimenez

Predicted Result

United are a team in the middle of a rebuilding process but the results will need to get better this season for it all to start working. United did well against Arsenal last weekend at Old Trafford and they were unlucky not to get something from the match. Arsenal were not the best.

Amorim will need to get his attacking line scoring goals for fun and that could start against Fulham, who do not have a great record against United. Benjamin Sesko will want to get his first goal for the Old Trafford club on possibly his first start of the season, is he’s fit enough.

I think Sesko will be the player that gets the better of the Fulham defence, who are not the best in the league but not the worst either. United will start to find their feet and the incoming players this summer will start making a name for themselves at the Old Trafford club. Come on United!

Fulham 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

