Confirmed XI: Mbeumo & Cunha start against Arsenal; Sesko on the bench!

Manchester United welcome Arsenal to the Theatre of Dreams in the opening Premier League match of the season. United have failed to beat Arsenal in their last five Premier League matches so Ruben Amorim’s side will need to hit the ground running this afternoon.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season – their lowest ever finish in the Premier League era and the club has responded with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko with a fortnight of the summer transfer window remaining.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Mount, Cunha

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Heaven, Fredricson; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo; Zirkzee, Sesko

Arsenal

Raya;

White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori;

Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice;

Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Substitutes

Arrizabalaga; Mosquera, Timber, Lewis-Skelly; Madeueke, Nwaneri, Merino; Trossard, Havertz

United will need to overcome a multitude of problems this season from the fitness of key defenders and the ability of the goalkeepers, none of whom seem to be fully settled at the Old Trafford club. Creativity was a major issue last season and some parts of that have been solved.

However, a few key positions are required for United to be considered a team to be reckoned with. Amorim seems to be confident with what ha has been given this summer with the attacking line signings, which could solve a few of United’s problems that have been visible for a decade!

Written by Paul

