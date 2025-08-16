Starting XI Prediction: Sesko, Cunha & Mbeumo to start against Arsenal in the Premier League?

Manchester United welcome Arsenal to the Theatre of Dreams for the Premier League opener on Sunday. United manager Ruben Amorim will be expected to start the 2025/26 season on a high by getting the better of Arsenal – something they have failed to do in five Premier League meetings.

The last time United beat Arsenal in the Premier League was at Old Trafford on the 4 September 2022 – a 3-1 victory to United with goals from Antony followed by a brace from Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal for Arsenal that day. United needs to do this again.

United did get the better of Arsenal last season, drawing 1-1 in the Emirates FA Cup in the third round, winning 5-3 on penalties. Last season, United drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, which was a start but it will need to be much better this season for United.

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir played throughout pre-season so is much fitter than Andre Onana, who has been injured throughout the summer and has not played a minute of football. Logic says to pick the Turkish goalkeeper to start against Arsenal because of his fitness, Onana might not be ready.

The last two seasons has given United a problem in the goalkeeper position. Onana has conceded 148 goals in all competitions, keeping just 24 clean sheets in 101 appearances. It is not good enough for a club like United but it does not look like Onana is heading anywhere this summer.

Bayindir may not be the answer as he can conceded 20 goals in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in just 11 appearances for the Old Trafford club. Ruben Amorim will need to decide which direction he is going to go regarding the goalkeeper as the problems are visible.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire

Amorim will need to solve a problem within United’s defence this season. Injuries and inconsistencies have led to many problems at the back, which is part of the problem with United conceding goals. There is no settled back three in Amorim’s systems because of different factors.

With Lisandro Martinez not ready for the start of the season, United still have many experienced options to play in the Premier League opened against Arsenal. I would expect Leny Yoro to start on the left side of the back three – especially since Noussair Mazraoui is not fully fit.

Mathijs De Ligt should be starting in the centre of the back three because of his height, which could shield the goalkeeper a bit more, which is required. Harry Maguire should start on the left side of the back three, based on his height, experience and leadership for the Old Trafford club.

Midfield: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

United’s midfield four will require something this season to take charge of matches. United need an engine, which is why Carlos Baleba is sought by the Old Trafford club. In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will start together because of their experience.

On the right side of the midfield, Diogo Dalot will most likely start as the right wing back, which is how Amorim is expected to start the season, not changing his system at all. In the left wing back position, Patrick Dorgu should start as he does have an influence in the position.

Because of the threat of Arsenal, United will probably start defensively to see if they can take advantage. Changes could be made with Amad in the right wing back position and possible Diego Leon in the left wing back position, which could change the game for United if it works.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s new look attacking line looks set to be tested against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League for Brentford last season, which he will be seeking to build on at United this season – one can hope!

Matheus Cunha moved from Wolves this summer and after scoring 15 goals and six assists for the club in the Premier League last season, the Brazilian will be seeking to better that record in United’s attack which is what the Old Trafford club needs with creativity at a low last season.

Benjamin Sesko is a great signing for United and there are hopes that he will spearhead the United attack and find his feet in the Premier League and score goals for fun. For RB Leipzig last season, Sesko scored 21 goals and six assists in all competition – 13 goals in the Bundesliga.

Substitutes: Andre Onana; Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad

United will be able to name nine substitutes on the bench, using five of them through each match. Andre Onana could be on the bench for United, if deemed fit, otherwise, Tom Heaton could take his place on the bench against Arsenal. United need to solve their goalkeeping problems.

In defence, Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven could be in with a chance of featuring against Arsenal in the opening Premier League match of the season at the Theatre of Dreams. In midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could be in contention for a place on the bench.

United’s attacking line has been upgraded this season which could see Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad on the bench against Arsenal. All three could make a difference as United seek to start the season well after their 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season.

