Preview: Sesko, Mbeumo & Cunha to make Premier League debuts against Arsenal at Old Trafford?

Manchester United -v- Arsenal

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 17th August 2025; KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United welcome Arsenal to the Theatre of Dreams for the Premier League opener on Sunday. United manager Ruben Amorim will be expected to start the 2025/26 season on a high by getting the better of Arsenal – something they have failed to do in five Premier League meetings.

The last time United beat Arsenal in the Premier League was at Old Trafford on the 4 September 2022 – a 3-1 victory to United with goals from Antony followed by a brace from Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal for Arsenal that day. United needs to do this again.

United did get the better of Arsenal last season, drawing 1-1 in the Emirates FA Cup in the third round, winning 5-3 on penalties. Last season, United drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, which was a start but it will need to be much better this season for United.

Manchester United Pre-Season Form: DWWDW

Leeds United 0-0 D

West Ham United 2-1 W

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 W

Everton 2-2 D

ACF Fiorentina 1-1 (5-4 penalties) W

Arsenal Pre-Season Form: WWLLW

AC Milan 1-0 (5-6 penalties) W

Newcastle United 3-2 W

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 L

Villarreal 3-2 (3-4 penalties) L

Athletic Bilbao 3-0 (6-5 penalties) W

Manchester United Pre-Season Top Scorers

3 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Amad, Patrick Dorgu, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Ethan Williams

Arsenal Pre-Season Top Scorers

2 – Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, 1 – Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard

Manchester United New Arrivals

United’s first summer signing, Matheus Cunha came to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers so has ample Premier League experience. The Brazilian will help to spearhead United’s new look attack at the Old Trafford club and will have high hopes to achieve success at the club.

Diego Leon was United’s second summer signing after the deal was secured back in January. The left-sided defender is comfortable at left-back or left wing-back, which will set him up for a place in United’s squad but he is a player for the future but will get some game time.

Bryan Mbeumo arrived from Brentford after more than a month of negotiations with the London club delaying things considerably but the player travelled on the USA leg of the pre-season tour. The Cameroonian will be seeking to continue his fine Premier League form for his new club.

United fourth signing of the summer was Benjamin Sesko, who arrived last weekend from RB Leipzig. A proficient striker, the Slovakian will be seeking to make his mark in the Premier League and justify his transfer fee – but with him playing for United, there will always be critics.

Arsenal New Arrivals

Despite being linked to United this summer, Viktor Gyokeres signed for Arsenal. He has played in a few friendlies this summer and has his first goal for the club. Martín Zubimendi signed from Real Sociedad and will be seeking to make his mark in the Premier League this season.

Noni Madueke moved to London rivals Arsenal from Chelsea this summer. His creativity, physicality and strong left foot will be something Arsenal can be hopeful from this season and into the future. He is likely to make the bench against United should all be well.

Versatile defender Cristhian Mosquera also arrived from Spain this summer, signing from Valencia. Arsenal will hope to get him integrated into the squad this season in their bid to avoid bottling the Premier League title once again. The bench could be where he starts.

Former Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard made the move across London this summer and will also be seeking to establish himself into the Arsenal midfield. Kepa Arrizabalaga has Premier League experience with Chelsea and Bournemouth but will now rise to the challenge at Arsenal.

Manchester United Team News

Lisandro Martinez missed most of the second half of last season with a knee injury which could keep him out until October. Noussair Mazraoui has a thigh strain so he too will miss the start of the Premier League season. Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee are ready for the new season.

Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko will all be seeking to make their Premier League debuts for United against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. United have a new attacking line which could start the season running to return United to greatness.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel Jesus is out of action for the start of the 2025/26 season with a knee injury that will keep him out until at least November 2025. Leandro Trossard is a doubt with a groin injury but he will be subject to a late fitness test to see if he can feature against United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Viktor Gyokeres, Martín Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga will all be seeking to make their Premier League debuts for Arsenal at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon against United.

Predicted Manchester United XI

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire;

Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Predicted Arsenal XI

Raya;

White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly;

Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice;

Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Predicted Result

United and Arsenal have a great Premier League rivalry with both teams used to going head to head in order to achieve during the season. Of late, it is United who have become the beaten team as they have not beaten Arsenal in their last five Premier League meetings – this needs to change.

Amorim has been backed this summer with United now having a new attacking line but more work is needed to turn this team into a side capable of taking on the best in the Premier League this season and lifting the title in May; it cannot be ruled out though as the players seem determined.

Arsenal have always been the bridesmaids in the Premier League since last lifting the title 21 years ago, falling short for the last three seasons, which is hilarious to see as Arsenal supporters will continue to scream about how great the team and manager are but no Premier League glory!

United have made some serious changes this season with the creativity and attacking quality of Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko so it could see United in with a chance to get the better of Arsenal, who have made some serious changes themselves. Time will tell. Come on United!

Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal

