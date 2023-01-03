Confirmed XI: Maguire & Lindelof back in defence, Shaw at left-back & Fernandes playing at right-wing against Bournemouth

Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for the opening match of 2023 in the Premier League on this evening. United are on the back of five wins in their last five matches, scoring 12 goals, conceding three and keeping three clean sheets. It seems clear to see that United are doing well under Erik ten Hag this season and the improvement is clear to see. Since Ten Hag took over, United have won 70.8% of matches, losing 20.8% and are undefeated in 79.2%.

The Dutchman is clearly building something good at the club that is not going to be a quick fix and something that should have longevity applied to it. At a club post-Glazer will become something positive and could see United rise to compete with the top teams in European football once again. But before the club heads back in that direction, we should all enjoy the progress that has been attained and will still be gathered in the coming matches. This journey should be a good one.

Bournemouth sit 15th in the Premier League this season with 16 points earned in the 17 matches played. United sit in fourth place with 32 poimts earned in the 16 matches played. United saw their top four position strengthened after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 then seeing Tottenham Hotspur fall to a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, which sees United two points clear of Spurs with a game in hand. Spurs now look to be falling from grace.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Fernandes, van de Beek, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Heaton; Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Garnacho

Bournemouth

Travers;

Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham;

Anthony, Cook, Lerma, Billing;

Solanke, Christie

Substitutes

Plain; Stephens, Stacey, Zemura; Rothwell, Dembele, Pearson; Lowe, Moore

United and Bournemouth have met 10 times in the Premier League. United have won seven times, drawing once with Bournemouth winning twice. United have scored 22 goals, winning two penalties, scoring one. Bournemouth have scored 10 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both. United will want to continue their form – winning their last five matches which has seen them rise into the top four and seeing Spurs fall out of it. United just need to keep winning.

United have kept a total of two clean sheets with Bournemouth keeping one. There has been some disciplinary issues with United players shown 16 yellow cards and one red card. Bournemouth players have been shown 18 yellow cards and one red card. United need to be doing better against teams like Bournemouth. In the last match at Old Trafford, United won 5-2 but at the Vitality Stadium earlier that season, lost 1-0. Keeping clean sheets is important against teams like this too.

George Best, Jack Rowley, Ted MacDougall, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Casper, Graeme Tomlinson, Paul Teather, John O’Shea, Joshua King, Robbie Brady and Ethan Laird have all played for United and Bournemouth. Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson currently play for the club. Best will be the most well-known player on this list but all of there players here have their own achievements. Ethan Laird is a player that is still developing for United but currently on loan at Queen’s Park Rangers.

Written by John Walker