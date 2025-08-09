Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Cunha & Mount start against Fiorentina at Old Trafford; Sesko unveiling?

Manchester United welcome Fiorentina to Old Trafford this afternoon in the final pre-season friendly of the summer. United face Arsenal in the Premier League opener a week on Sunday and must get ready for the threat of the North London bottlers.

David De Gea, United’s goalkeeper from 2011 until 2023 returns to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since his departure, which should give him the Old Trafford sendoff that he never get with the goalkeeper not having a testimonial at the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha, Mount

Substitutes

Heaton, Mee; Dalot, De Ligt, Fredricson, Leon, Shaw; Collyer, Mainoo, Ugarte; Hojlund, Obi

Fiorentina

De Gea;

Substitutes

United will be seeking to get fitness levels up in this friendly with just a week left to get ready for the new Premier League season. Arsenal will be the first test for United this season and they will need to take their chances on the pitch against the North London bottlers.

Ruben Amorim has signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer plus Diego Leon, who signed for the club in January, has returned to Manchester to start his career at the Old Trafford club. United still have work to do but a lot has already been done.

