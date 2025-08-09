Manchester United confirm Benjamin Sesko as Ruben Amorim’s third summer signing

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Šeško, although the transfer is subject to player registration. The Slovenian striker has signed a contract until the end of June 2030. It was a relatively quick transfer for the striker, who was wanted by Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old carries a recent record for scoring the most goals of any player under the age of 23 in Europe’s top five leagues. Last season, Šeško scored 21 times for RB Leipzig, registering six assists also, which is something that United could do with this season from the striker.

Šeško has been capped 41 times by Slovenia, scoring 16 goals for the country after becoming the youngest ever debutant for his country in 2021. United have signed a talented young striker that could spearhead the attack for years to come, which is the ambition of the club.

Speaking of his transfer to United, Šeško said: “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, said: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

It is expected that Šeško will be unveiled at Old Trafford later today with the club set to face Fiorentina in the final pre-season friendly of the summer with the Premier League opener against Arsenal just over a week away. United will need a great start this season under Ruben Amorim.

United supporters will be anticipating Šeško’s debut for the Old Trafford club and will be wondering just how many goals he could score for United this season. The fact the player turned down more money at Newcastle to play for United says a lot.

The Magpie supporters will be even more bitter about United, a club they have tried to get a rivalry with for many years. It seems so funny that all they seem to do is fail and no top players have any ambition to join them, choosing United – who had their worst season last season!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.