Confirmed XI: Rashford back to face Copenhagen; Hojlund, Fernandes & Garnacho also start as Ten Hag seeks victory in Denmark

Manchester United return to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday evening as they travel to Denmark to face FC Copenhagen. United beat the Danish side a fortnight ago, registering their first victory in the competition this season – a terrible start for Erik ten Hag’s side.

United have not just started terribly in the Champions League this season – they are also out of the Carabao Cup, beaten by Newcastle United, last seasons finalists and have lost five of their 11 matches in the Premier League so far this season. United need results and fast.

United have lost to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in the Champions League so far this season, so a victory here will put them in good stead to get out of the group, however, they will need to beat both Bayern and Galatasaray in the last two group stage matches to be certain.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane; Amrabat, Mount, Hannibal, Forson, Martial, Antony, Pellistri

FC Copenhagen

Grabara;

Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert;

Lerager, Falk, Goncalves;

Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Substitutes

Sander, Dithmer, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, Hojlund, Bardghji, Froholdt

United have boosted their confidence in the 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, although they did leave it late to get the win. Three points were a must for United and that’s what they got, which took some pressure off Ten Hag in the end.

United will need the same game plan against Copenhagen on Wednesday evening as they will need three points from this match to have any chance of getting out of the group this season, even if it saw them exit into the UEFA Europa League for the second part of the season.

United will need to get themselves out of the problems that have arisen this season. It could be a confidence thing, a protest against the manager or a number of other reasons. The manager knows what he has to do and the players will one day realise that it’s their job to perform.

Written by John Walker