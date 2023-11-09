Preview: United need to strike back against Luton but the mentality of this team isn’t positive at this time – leaders need to stand up!

Manchester United -v- Luton Town

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 11 November 2023, KO 15:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford. United’s season has been terrible so far, which has continued with the 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

United were 2-0 up in 28 minutes with Rasmus Hojlund scoring both goals. United then saw Marcus Rashford send off in the 42nd minute, Copenhagen score a goal in the 45th minute then equalise nine minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

United took the lead from the spot in the 69th minute through Bruno Fernandes before Copenhagen scored two goals in the 83rd and 87th minutes which saw them fall to the bottom of the group. United are in a predicament that Luton will love, especially as they will try to win.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Copenhagen 4-3 L, Fulham 1-0 W, Newcastle 3-0 L, City 3-0 L, Copenhagen 1-0 W, Sheffield 2-1 W

Goals: 5 – Rasmus Hojlund, 4 – Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Scott McTominay, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, 1 – Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Luton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Liverpool 1-1 D, Villa 3-1 L, Forest 2-2 D, Spurs 1-0 L, Burnley 2-1 L, Everton 2-1 L

Goals: 3 – Carlton Morris, 2 – Elijah Adebayo, 1 – Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown, Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty, Tom Lockyer, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow

Assists: 2 – Luke Berry, 1 – Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Issa Kaboré, Tom Lockyer, Carlton Morris

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Luton have met 40 times in the history of both clubs – never in the Premier League. United have won 29 times, drawn seven times and lost four times. The two teams first met in 1897 in the old Football League Division Two with Luton winning 2-1.

United and Luton last met in the Carabao Cup in September 2020 with United winning 3-0 with goals from Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. It was 28 years prior that match in which the two sides had met, which was a 1-1 draw in Luton.

Les Sealey, Ken Goodeve, Mal Donaghy, Teden Mengi, Johnny Downie, Ron Cope, Simon Davies, Graeme Tomlinson, Ashley Grimes, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Don Givens, Jimmy Ryan, Ron Davies, John Aston and Tahith Chong have played for both United and Luton.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) Luke Shaw (other), Amad Diallo (knee) and Casemiro (thigh) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club. United have many problems with fitness etc.

In recent matches, Kobbie Mainoo and Omari Forson have been involved on the bench with Ten Hag looking at the pair as promising youth players. Perhaps one or both of them could be available to face Premier League strugglers Luton at Old Trafford on Saturday?

Mads Andersen (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle/foot), Reece Burke (thigh), Luke Berry (calf/shin/heel) and Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (thigh) have all been ruled out of the clash with United due to injury. Amari’i Bell (thigh) has a 50% chance of being available for the clash.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Reguilon;

Fernandes, Amrabat, McTominay;

Mount, Hojlund, Garnacho

Predicted Luton Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Kaminski;

Mengi, Lockyer, Osho;

Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty;

Townsend, Ogbene;

Morris

Match Prediction

United need to start performing to the levels they should already be at. This season has been so troublesome that the problems are going to be harder to get rid of the longer it goes on. United started bright against Copenhagen, scoring twice – then it went to pot.

When United conceded a goal, there is always another moments away and that needs to be quelled sooner rather than later. United’s season seemed to be taking a positive stance at 2-0 up but continued on the downward spiral it is at now.

United risk an exit from European competition this season and it is hard to imagine anything else right now. In the Premier League, United need to hit back and send a message but I wonder if this is part of the capability of this squad? United need to push for the win, taking nothing less.

Manchester United 2-1 Luton Town

Written by John Walker