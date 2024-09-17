Confirmed XI: Rashford, Ugarte, Casemiro & Collyer start against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United face their first test in the Carabao Cup this season as they welcome Barnsley to Old Trafford for the first time in about 26 years. United will be seeking to do much better in this tournament than they did last season – exiting at the fourth round stage.

Erik ten Hag saw his fortunes change after the international break as United defeated Southampton 3-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday which ended the poor form of two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League. September is where the season opens up with other competitions commencing.

Barnsley have started the season well, sitting seventh in League One just three points from the top of the league. They will relish this clash at the Theatre of Dreams having not played at the historic stadium since early 1998. United will also welcome the challenge to Old Trafford.

Manchester United

Bayındır;

Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Collyer;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Antony, Eriksen, Garnacho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Heaton, De Ligt, Martínez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Amad, Wheatley, Zirkzee

Barnsley

Slonina;

O’Keefe, De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl;

Yoganathan;

Cotter Phillips, Connell, Jalo;

Watters

Substitutes

Killip, Russell, Cosgrove, Benson, Lofthouse, Craig, Marsh, McCarthy, Humprhys

United should start this match like they did against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Ten Hag will need to get as many wins under his belt as he can which will bring up morale and squad confidence and start to get the season going, prior to the next international break.

Barnsley will do all they can to try and get a result against United but it is United who are the much stronger side, which will give Ten Hag different options as he will be able to rest a few players – not that I think he will do this. He could make changes when United get comfortable, if they do.

United will be seeking to get themselves into the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup this week to see who they can face next, should they get through this Barnsley side – and I think they will. United have been hit hard this season and now it is the time for them to bounce back and be counted.

Written by Paul

