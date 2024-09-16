Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Mazraoui, De Ligt, Ugarte & Zirkzee to start against Barnsley; Amad over Garnacho & Rashford to start?

Manchester United face their first test in the Carabao Cup this season as they welcome Barnsley to Old Trafford for the first time in about 26 years. United will be seeking to do much better in this tournament than they did last season – exiting at the fourth round stage.

Erik ten Hag saw his fortunes change after the international break as United defeated Southampton 3-0 at St Mary’s on Saturday which ended the poor form of two defeats on the bounce in the Premier League. September is where the season opens up with other competitions commencing.

Barnsley have started the season well, sitting seventh in League One just three points from the top of the league. They will relish this clash at the Theatre of Dreams having not played at the historic stadium since early 1998. United will also welcome the challenge to Old Trafford.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana got his second clean sheet of the season against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon and after that performance, he will be relishing the opportunity of facing Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. United need another win.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is an experienced player and his struggles last season were not all on him. The club are culpable, as are the player that played in front of him. It was a terrible season for United and they must build from it. With a settled defence, this could be a great squad for United.

Altay Bayindir is also seeking to get minutes on the pitch this season, and in the Carabao Cup, that offers him the best chance against lesser sides not up to the standards of the Premier League. However, Ten Hag has stuck by Onana and I think he will continue to do so this week.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence has been significantly strengthened this summer with Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. With Yoro injured and the likelihood that both Mazraoui and de Ligt’s injuries are not serious, I believe the dog will start against Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot played in the fullback roles against Southampton, with Dalot the weak link in the defence at times, especially when a penalty was given to Southampton, which was missed. The Portuguese fullback built on his mistakes though and United persevered.

In the centre of the defence, de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, providing he recovers in time, should be starting again as on paper it is United’s best central defensive partnership, which keeps United on top, providing they keep their heads and quell the Barnsley attack.

Midfield: Ugarte, Mainoo

United’s midfield should start finding its feet against Barnsley which will give less pressure than against a Premier League side, allowing United to find their feet with a new player at the club, who is expected to take Casemiro’s place, taking pressure off the Brazilian this season.

Manuel Ugarte made his debut for United against Southampton, which could earn him a start against Barnsley, being that he is much fresher than both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen prior to Tuesday’s clash at the Theatre of Dreams. The Uruguayan will capitalise on his position help strengthen.

Kobbie Mainoo is the mainstay in this United midfield and the teenager is expected to continue from strength to strength as his formulates his position at the club and takes aim at United’s competition. Mainoo and Ugarte should stabilise United’s midfield significantly this season and beyond.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking line need to continue what they are doing. Against Southampton, they played a good game as the club started to hit back from the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford prior to the first international break of the season. Bruno Fernandes played a good game.

The skipper should keep his place against Barnsley, which will keep United going forward to the right strengths. Marcus Rashford should also keep him place in a big to build form his first goal of the season against Southampton with a vein to creating and scoring more this season and beyond.

Amad Diallo should also keep his place after what he has started doing on the wing for United. His speed and eye for a goal and assist is what will make him a star at United. It is great to see him get a chance after last season and earn his place in the team, which is even better to see.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee had a good game against Southampton and will be seeking to get his second goal of the season at some point in the not too distant future. The Dutchman looks very tactically aware and seems to do a lot of the hard work, underlining why he was brought to United in the summer.

Zirkzee had hard luck at United so far in the hunt for his second goal for the club and after what he showed against Southampton, it is only a matter of time before he finds his feet and starts scoring regularly for United. He was superb against the Saints and in that form he will be dangerous.

United have few options in the striker role at this time and it was great that Zirkzee was signed in the summer, or they would be forced with playing players out of position to make up for the lack of strikers. Rasmus Hojlund should be back soon, which takes away more pressure in this role.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Nine players will be on the bench for this first match in the Carabao Cup this season for United. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will once again be the substitute goalkeeper with Onana given the nod to start this match after the form he showed against Southampton on Saturday.

Defensively, United have few options with both left-backs out of action at this stage of the season. In which case, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans will be on the bench should changes be required at any point in the match. It is not ideal and puts strain on Mazraoui and Dalot but needs must.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer could find involvement on the bench at Old Trafford against Barnsley. The attack is another problem position with just Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Ethan Wheatley on the bench at this time because of injuries.

Written by Paul

