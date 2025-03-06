Confirmed XI: Ruben Amorim names his XI to face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League! Hojlund to lead the attack? Zirkzee & Garnacho to support?

Manchester United return to the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening as they travel to the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain to face Real Sociedad in the round of 16 stage for the first leg of the tie. United will be tasked with returning to winning ways after some poor form at this stage of the season.

United exited the Emirates FA Cup as the holders on Sunday after suffering a 4-3 penalty defeat after a 1-1 draw to Fulham. Victor Lindelof saw his penalty saved, as did Joshua Zirkzee with United crashing out after scoring their opening three penalties. United have been abysmal this season and could yet be relegated.

United have endured some tough matches in the Europa League this season, drawing the opening three league stage matches then winning the remaining five to reach the round of 16 stage without entering the play off. United will have a tough clash with the Spanish side which is expected as United have been so terrible this season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro;

Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Mee, Harrison, Lindelof, Heaven, Amass, Eriksen, Collyer

Real Sociedad

Remiro;

Elustondo, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Munoz;

Sucic, Turrientes, Mendez;

Kuba, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Substitutes

Marrero, Oskarsson, Becker, Lopez, Olasagasti, Gomez, Traore, Aramburu, Marin, Martin, Beitia, Mariezkurrenta

United have met Real Sociedad six times in the history of both clubs. United have won three matches, drawn twice and lost just once. But in this season, where the clubs form has been largely terrible, United could lose again and again and nobody would be surprised. Realistically, winning the Europa League is it for United.

United will likely sit out of European competition next season due to their lowly position in the Premier League, which sees them closer to relegation than earning a European place. So winning the Europa League would see United in the UEFA Champions League next season, which would be funny to see.

United’s defeat to Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday has seen United’s terrible form continue this season and the club is on its knees. If United lose this match, it will be the Old Trafford leg that would be the big match with United needing to overturn the result. Win this one, job still to be done at Old Trafford.

