Predicted XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Zirkzee to lead the attack against Real Sociedad? Youth players to get a chance with injuries? Obi out of these matches!

Manchester United return to the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening as they travel to the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain to face Real Sociedad in the round of 16 stage for the first leg of the tie. United will be tasked with returning to winning ways after some poor form at this stage of the season.

United exited the Emirates FA Cup as the holders on Sunday after suffering a 4-3 penalty defeat after a 1-1 draw to Fulham. Victor Lindelof saw his penalty saved, as did Joshua Zirkzee with United crashing out after scoring their opening three penalties. United have been abysmal this season and could yet be relegated.

United have endured some tough matches in the Europa League this season, drawing the opening three league stage matches then winning the remaining five to reach the round of 16 stage without entering the play off. United will have a tough clash with the Spanish side which is expected as United have been so terrible this season.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is the goalkeeper that is going to continue for United for the foreseeable future at least. Altay Bayindir is out injured, as is Tom Heaton and it is unlikely that Ruben Amorim will choose an inexperienced youth goalkeeper at this time, unless injury forces him to do so.

I don’t think Onana is the goalkeeper that will take United forward. The entire defence has been strengthened over the the last two summer transfer windows and United still have a leak defence and a goalkeeper that makes some terrible mistakes. It might change when confidence is at a high but I can’t see confidence increasing.

Onana is an experienced goalkeeper but that does not mean he is going to succeed at United. He is a professional and takes it on the chin when he needs to but a club like United needs growth in this department. I could see Amorim make some changes in the summer in many parts of his squad – he needs to.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro

The United defence is threadbare once again through injury with Harry Maguire the latest player on the sidelines – although his problem may to be as serious as thought. But he is a doubt for this clash so United should give him a chance to recover with Arsenal in the Premier League on the horizon.

Noussair Mazraoui should be starting on the right side of the back three with Leny Yoro on the left side – if he is fit from Sunday’s defeat to Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup. Matthijs de Ligt should stay in the centre of this defensive three based on his experience in the game and his height – it is an advantage for United.

On the bench United could have Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (if fit), Ayden Heaven and quite possibly Harry Amass, which would give a great mixture of experience and youth which would be great for United, especially with some major changes happening in the summer at the Old Trafford club.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu

The midfield is another area that will be depleted against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Thursday evening. United have the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Toby Collyer out with injuries so the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes will have to partner in the centre of the defence.

United could have the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro on the bench, which offers bags of experience but the squad could be propped up with some of the many talented youth players in the squad – all of whom have some great futures ahead of them in the game which will be great to see.

Diogo Dalot should feature on the right side of the midfield four with Patrick Dorgu playing on the left. The Danish defender is suspended from domestic matches and he will miss the clash with Arsenal and Leicester City in the Premier League but is eligible to face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League this week and next week.

Attack: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line is another problem area for United. Some bright spark at the club decided not to register Chido Obi for the UEFA Europa League squad as he will not be considered as a B List player being that he was signed from Arsenal last summer. After his performance against Fulham he will be a big miss for United.

Rasmus Hojlund will most likely lead the line for United and his form is terrible considering it has been 18 matches in all competitions since he last scored a goal for the club. This lad will need top start pulling it out of the bag as I could see the club cashing in on him in the summer as it has not worked well – unfortunately.

Joshua Zirkzee is another player finding it hard at United but the supporters of the club are still on his side so he has time to find his feet. Hopefully he can do that or his stay at United could be cut short too. Alejandro Garnacho is a player doing well this season but he also needs to reach his potential and start performing for the club.

Substitutes: Mee; Lindelof, Maguire, Heaven, Amass; Eriksen, Casemiro, Mather, Fletcher, Fitzgerald; Ennis, Biancheri

United could have up to twelve players on the bench in the UEFA Europa League this week. United will likely have to put many youth players on the bench to make the grade. Dermot Mee could be the goalkeeper on the bench as he is named in the squad for the Europa League this season.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire (if fit), Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass could all be utilised on the bench which could work well for United being that a mixture of youth and experience could work well for the club. United have few options with experience considering the number of injured players at this stage of the season.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sam Mather, Jack Fletcher and Jayce Fitzgerald could all be part of the squad, which again would be good to see a good mixture of youth and experience in the squad. In attack perhaps Ethan Ennis and Gabrielle Biancheri could find some involvement if added to the squad in time?

