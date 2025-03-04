Preview: Manchester United must show something against Real Sociedad or face an exit from the UEFA Europa League! The players need to stand up and fight!

Real Sociedad -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Spain

Thursday 6 March 2024, KO 17:45 GMT

Manchester United return to the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening as they travel to the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain to face Real Sociedad in the round of 16 stage for the first leg of the tie. United will be tasked with returning to winning ways after some poor form at this stage of the season.

United exited the Emirates FA Cup as the holders on Sunday after suffering a 4-3 penalty defeat after a 1-1 draw to Fulham. Victor Lindelof saw his penalty saved, as did Joshua Zirkzee with United crashing out after scoring their opening three penalties. United have been abysmal this season and could yet be relegated.

United have endured some tough matches in the Europa League this season, drawing the opening three league stage matches then winning the remaining five to reach the round of 16 stage without entering the play off. United will have a tough clash with the Spanish side which is expected as United have been so terrible this season.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Fulham 1-1 (4-3) L, Ipswich 3-2 W, Everton 2-2 D, Spurs 1-0 L, Leicester 2-1 W, Palace 2-0 L

Goals: 11 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 5 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 13 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, 6 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Sodciedad – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Barcelona 4-0 L, Real Madrid 1-0 L, Leganes 3-0 W, Midtjylland 5-3 W, Real Betis 3-0 L, Midtjylland 2-1 W

Goals: 9 – Mikel Oyarzabal, 8 – Brais Méndez, 7 – Ander Barrenetxea, Takefusa Kubo, Orri Óskarsson, 3 – Sheraldo Becker, Sergio Gómez, Luka Sucic, 2 – Jon Ander Olasagasti, 1 – Mikel Goti, Jon Magunazelaia, Pablo Marín, Jon Pacheco, Arsen Zakharyan, Martín Zubimendi

Assists: 7 – Mikel Oyarzabal, 5 – Ander Barrenetxea, Sergio Gómez, 4 – Brais Méndez, 3 – Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, 2 – Jon Ander Olasagasti, Luka Sucic, Martín Zubimendi, 1 – Jon Aramburu, Aritz Elustondo, Pablo Marín, Jon Martín, Jon Pacheco, Umar Sadiq, Hamari Traoré, Arsen Zakharyan

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Real Sociedad have met six times in European competition with United winning three matches, drawing two matches and Real Sociedad winning one. United have scored six goals, keeping five clean sheets. Real Sociedad have scored one goal, keeping one clean sheet.

The first two matches between the two clubs were played in the UEFA Champions League in the 2013/14 season, winning 1-0 and drawing 0-0. In the 2020/21 season, United met them in the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League, winning 4-0 and drawing 0-0. Sociedad won 1-0 with United winning 1-0 in the last two meetings.

Adnan Januzaj is the only transfer between the two clubs, signing for them in the summer of 2017. Januzaj made 63 appearances for United, scoring five goals and five assists. At Real Sociedad he made 168 appearances, scoring 23 goals and 21 assists.

Team News

United: Injury problems at the Old Trafford club are once again out of control. United could be missing four experienced defenders, a goalkeeper, three midfielders and an attacking player. It is not great for Amorim’s squad but youth will benefit, although Chido Obil is not eligible to feature in the Europa League this season.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (thigh), Toby Collyer (knock), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Harry Maguire (knock)

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad: The Spanish side has a few injuries at this stage of the season, which may inhibit them against United but they are playing at home. United has more of a problem to deal with as their form is terrible and the reliance of one or two players has been allowed to continue, which is not right at all.

Ruled Out: Arsen Zakharyan (thigh)

Doubts: Martín Zubimendi (knock)

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Sociedad Starting XI – 4-1-4-1

Remiro;

Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez;

Zubimendi;

Gomez, Olasagasti, Marin, Barrenetxea;

Oskarsson

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United have met Real Sociedad six times in the history of both clubs. United have won three matches, drawn twice and lost just once. But in this season, where the clubs form has been largely terrible, United could lose again and again and nobody would be surprised. Realistically, winning the Europa League is it for United.

United will likely sit out of European competition next season due to their lowly position in the Premier League, which sees them closer to relegation than earning a European place. So winning the Europa League would see United in the UEFA Champions League next season, which would be funny to see.

United’s defeat to Fulham in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday has seen United’s terrible form continue this season and the club is on its knees. If United lose this match, it will be the Old Trafford leg that would be the big match with United needing to overturn the result. Win this one, job still to be done at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

