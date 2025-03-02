Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Fernandes & Zirkzee lead the line against Fulham in the FA Cup; Heaven, Casemiro, Garnacho & Obi on the bench!

Manchester United have a break from the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup. Ruben Amorim’s side beat Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday evening which was a hard-fought match which also saw Patrick Dorgu sent off – and will miss the next three domestic matches.

Despite United’s early exit from the Carabao Cup this season, their participation in the cup competitions has been positive. United have reached the round of 16 stage in the UEFA Europa League where they will face Real Sociedad and are into the the last 16 in the Emirates FA Cup, facing Fulham for a place in the last eight.

United’s position in the Premier League is terrible this season with the club sitting in 14th place, which is their worst season in the English top flight. Fulham sit in ninth place, nine points better off than United, which will show their season is much better then United’s. However, they have not beaten United this season in the league.

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro;

Mazraoui, Eriksen, Ugarte, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Garczyk, Murdock, Heaven, Lindelof, Casemiro, Garnacho, Obi

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson;

Lukic, Berge;

Traore, Pereira, Iwobi;

Muniz

Substitutes

Benda, Cuenca, Diop, Sessegnon, Cairney, Reed, Smith Rowe, Willian, Jimenez

United and Fulham have a great history with United being the victor more than Fulham with 58 victories from 93 matches, drawing another 20 and losing just 15 times. The Old Trafford club will be up for the challenge in the FA Cup this season, as the holders of the cup and with their Premier League season being so poor.

United’s victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening at the Theatre of Dreams will give the club the believe to beat Fulham, as will their form over the club this season – beating them twice in the Premier League. However, Fulham will seek to get one over United, whose form has been so bad and anything can happen.

United will need to get ready for Fulham, who have not played terribly this season despite losing twice to United. The shorelines were 1-0 in both matches, so those defeats were not that great meaning Fulham have a very good chance against United. That said, United owe the manager and the supporters a win this weekend!

