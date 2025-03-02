Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Fernandes & Zirkzee lead the line against Fulham in the FA Cup; Heaven, Casemiro, Garnacho & Obi on the bench!

3 March 2025

Fulham - FA Cup - Old Trafford - 2:3:25
Predicted XI: Hojlund to get a final chance against Fulham before being benched? Chido Obi to get a good chance as the striker? Heaven & Kone to get some minutes?

editor 1 March 2025
Fulham - FA Cup - Old Trafford - 2:3:25
Preview: United to get the better of Fulham again, this time in the in the FA Cup? Chido Obi to get time on the pitch? Hojlund to pull himself out of the gutter or give up completely?

editor 28 February 2025
Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
Confirmed XI: Hojlund to get a chance to find his form against Ipswich? Dorgu to continue to shine? Obi to get more minutes on the pitch?

editor 26 February 2025

2 min read

5 min read

4 min read

2 min read

