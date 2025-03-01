Predicted XI: Hojlund to get a final chance against Fulham before being benched? Chido Obi to get a good chance as the striker? Heaven & Kone to get some minutes?

Manchester United have a break from the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup. Ruben Amorim’s side beat Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday evening which was a hard-fought match which also saw Patrick Dorgu sent off – and will miss the next three domestic matches.

Despite United’s early exit from the Carabao Cup this season, their participation in the cup competitions has been positive. United have reached the round of 16 stage in the UEFA Europa League where they will face Real Sociedad and are into the the last 16 in the Emirates FA Cup, facing Fulham for a place in the last eight.

United’s position in the Premier League is terrible this season with the club sitting in 14th place, which is their worst season in the English top flight. Fulham sit in ninth place, nine points better off than United, which will show their season is much better then United’s. However, they have not beaten United this season in the league.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana had a terrible match against Ipswich on Wednesday evening with United 2-0 down by the end of the first half and seemingly out of ideas to get back into the match. He conceded the opening goal just four minutes into the match and did not seem to offer the best of his ability throughout the match.

The Cameroonian is destined to be replaced in the summer as United cannot spend millions on players only for the goalkeeper and/or the defence to continue to let the club down. United deserve so much better than what they have which is a major mess and the Glazer family is not getting enough grief for their actions.

Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are both out of action so United will need to stick with Onana or try an untested academy player for the first team, which could end up being much worse for United. Therefore Onana will continue in goal for United for the foreseeable future, then Amorim should give Bayindir a chance.

Defenders: Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt

United’s defence is back to basics once again with injuries causing problems. This does not look set to be solved inside the next month so United will have to make do with what they have, giving some talented youth players the chance to shine in the first team, which would be better for the club in the long run.

Against Fulham, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt should start for United in the back three. They worked well against Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening, even if they conceded two goals in the first half. The goals ended up coming from the defence with Maguire and De Ligt both scoring for United to get the win.

United will have few options in this defence with Victor Lindelof and Ayden Heaven likely to be involved on the bench – maybe a few more youth players will find involvement on the bench, which would be a great thing to happen for the club and the youth players. United need to get things happening the the squad this season.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot

The United midfield has been hit with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Toby Collyer out of action for the foreseeable future. Amorim will need to stick with the players he has at his perusal and work to getting them in the kind of form that could see them change the fate of the club this season, which would be great.

Against Fulham, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will play in the wide roles with Patrick Dorgu missing from the squad due to his red card against Ipswich Town which will see him miss the next three domestic matches but free to play in the UEFA Europa League against Real Sociedad next week – keeping him fresh.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes should be trusted to control the midfield with Ugarte doing the defensive work and linking the defence with the attack-minded players. Fernandes will continue to do what he does best – which does not really matter where he plays as he is United’s best player by far.

Attack: Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line is much different this season to what it could have been. Rasmus Hojlund will continue to lead the line but his destiny is in his own hands right now as he has not scored a goal since December and does not seem to be close to breaking that dry spell either. He could be given the first have to perform, then he’s off.

Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho should play in the creative positions behind the striker as they have both shown that they can achieve something for the club. Zirkzee claimed the goal which saw United back in the clash with Ipswich despite it being an own goal – it was down to his play at that moment pushing for a goal.

Garnacho was tipped to leave the club in January, which could happen in the summer, especially if United do not find their feet between now and the end of the season. It will be an important summer for United to get things sorted with money a big issue so selling players will need to happen to find a new direction with new players.

Substitutes: Graczyk, Harrison; Lindelof, Heaven; Eriksen, Casemiro, Kone; Obi, Biancheri

United should be able to put eight or nine players on the bench against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday. Eight players were on the bench against Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening with two goalkeepers keeping the numbers up. It is not ideal but it will have to do until United’s fortunes change.

In the defence, Victor Lindelof and Ayden Heavem could be the only defensive players on the bench, which shows the problems that United have at this stage of the season. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Sekou Kone could give United some options with Kone bringing some excitement to the bench.

In the attacking places, United have few options with players out on loan and not replaced so youth is the only way the club could thrive there. Chido Obi and Gabriele Biancheri could both be available, which would be exciting for those who have watched the duo shine in the youth teams – hoping they can do the same in the first team.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.