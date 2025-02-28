Preview: United to get the better of Fulham again, this time in the in the FA Cup? Chido Obi to get time on the pitch? Hojlund to pull himself out of the gutter or give up completely?

Manchester United -v- Fulham

Emirates FA Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 2 March 2024, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United have a break from the Premier League this weekend as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup. Ruben Amorim’s side beat Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday evening which was a hard-fought match which also saw Patrick Dorgu sent off – and will miss the next three domestic matches.

Despite United’s early exit from the Carabao Cup this season, their participation in the cup competitions has been positive. United have reached the round of 16 stage in the UEFA Europa League where they will face Real Sociedad and are into the the last 16 in the Emirates FA Cup, facing Fulham for a place in the last eight.

United’s position in the Premier League is terrible this season with the club sitting in 14th place, which is their worst season in the English top flight. Fulham sit in ninth place, nine points better off than United, which will show their season is much better then United’s. However, they have not beaten United this season in the league.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Ipswich 3-2 W, Everton 2-2 D, Spurs 1-0 L, Leicester 2-1 W, Palace 2-0 L, FCSB 2-0 W

Goals: 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 9 – Amad, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 5 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, Harry Maguire, 2 – Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Assists: 13 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, 6 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Fulham – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Wolves 2-1 W, Palace 2-0 L, Forest 2-1 W, Wigan 2-1 W, Newcastle 2-1 W, United 1-0 L

Goals: 11 – Raúl Jiménez, 8 – Rodrigo Muniz, 7 – Alex Iwobi, 5 – Emile Smith Rowe, Harry Wilson, 2 – Reiss Nelson, Andreas Pereira, Adama Traoré, 1 – Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Sessegnon, Jay Stansfield

Assists: 10 – Antonee Robinson, 6 – Adama Traoré, 4 – Andreas Pereira, 3 – Alex Iwobi, Raúl Jiménez, 2 – Saša Lukić, Ryan Sessegnon, Emile Smith Rowe, Kenny Tete, 1 – Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne, Martial Godo, Bernd Leno, Rodrigo Muniz, Reiss Nelson, Harry Wilson

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Fulham have met 93 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 58 times, drawing 20 times and losing 15 times. United are unbeaten against Fulham in the last two meeting – both played this season in the Premier League. Prior to losing against them last season, United were on a 18 match unbeaten run against them.

United and Fulham have met 15 times in the FA Cup with United winning nine times, drawing four times and losing twice. United have won the last seven matches between the two clubs in the FA Cup and they will need to find the form to do that again. United need to try and retain the FA Cup this season if they can.

Andreas Pereira, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Louis Saha, Edwin van de Sar, Paul Parker, Kieran Richardson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Chris Smalling, Tim Fosu-Mensah, George Best and Charlie Mitten have all played for both Manchester United and Fulham during their careers in the game.

Team News

United: United’s injury problem is back once again with eight players ruled out for the foreseeable future. Amorim will have to find a work around, which will be adding the talented youth players to the squad and allowing them to show what they can do, which is a good problem for United to have – it may save money in the summer.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (thigh), Toby Collyer (knock), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: None

Suspended: Patrick Dorgu (three matches)

Fulham: Fulham have just three players out of action due to injury against United on Sunday, which puts them in good stead for the clash at Old Trafford. One player is a doubt, which could mean four players could miss out. Fulham have a talented squad and they seem to have much better form than United in the Premier League.

Ruled Out: Reiss Nelson (thigh), Harry Wilson (ankle/foot) and Kenny Tete (knee)

Doubts: Emile Smith Rowe (ankle/foot)

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Fulham Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Leno;

Diop, Andersen, Cuenca;

Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Sessegnon;

Traore, Pereira;

Muniz

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Fulham have a great history with United being the victor more than Fulham with 58 victories from 93 matches, drawing another 20 and losing just 15 times. The Old Trafford club will be up for the challenge in the FA Cup this season, as the holders of the cup and with their Premier League season being so poor.

United’s victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening at the Theatre of Dreams will give the club the believe to beat Fulham, as will their form over the club this season – beating them twice in the Premier League. However, Fulham will seek to get one over United, whose form has been so bad and anything can happen.

United will need to get ready for Fulham, who have not played terribly this season despite losing twice to United. The shorelines were 1-0 in both matches, so those defeats were not that great meaning Fulham have a very good chance against United. That said, United owe the manager and the supporters a win this weekend!

Manchester United 2-0 Fulham

Written by Paul

