Confirmed XI: Hojlund to get a chance to find his form against Ipswich? Dorgu to continue to shine? Obi to get more minutes on the pitch?

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as they welcome Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim’s side came back from 2-0 down against Everton in the final Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on Saturday to draw 2-2.

It was not the best performance for United but is something for the players to work on as they try to find their feet, which at this stage of the season should not be this hard but this club has been underachieving for more than a decade now and these pretentious players will never blame themselves for the problems.

United sit 15th in the Premier League table just 13 points clear of 17th placed Ipswich Town, with both teams already drawing at Portman Road earlier in the season. United will need to start performing rather than continuing down the path of failure, which could result in no European football next season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt;

Dalot. Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Graczyk, Harrison; Lindelof, Mazraoui, Heaven; Eriksen, Casemiro; Obi

Ipswich Town

Palmer;

Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis;

Morsy, Cajuste;

Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke;

Delap

Substitutes

Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Taylor, Szmodics, Luongo, Hirst, Broadhead

United and Ipswich have met 58 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 29 times, drawn 10 times and lost 19 times. It was a 1-1 draw when the two sides met earlier this season. United had not met Ipswich in the Premier League since 2002 but did meet them in the League Cup in 2015.

United and Ipswich have played six matches since the Tractor Boys last beat them and United are undefeated with four wins and two draws. It was the 14 October 1997 when Ipswich last beat United, playing in the League Cup and winning 2-0. Two and a half years before United beat Ipswich 9-0 in the Premier League.

United’s form has been poor this season with them languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, out of the Carabao Cup but still in the Emirates FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Ipswich are in the relegation zone 13 points adrift of United and certain to face a battle to get out of the drop zone this season.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.