27 February 2025

Related Stories

Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Garnacho to return against Ipswich? Obi, Heaven & Kone on the bench? United to show what they are made of and fight for their season?

editor 25 February 2025
Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
4 min read

Preview: Ipswich Town at Old Trafford up next for Manchester United! The fight shown against Everton should act as inspiration for United to get things done!

editor 24 February 2025
Everton - Premier League - Goodison Park - 22:22:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Fernandes & Zirkzee lead the line against Everton; Obi, Heaven, Kone & Yoro on the bench

editor 22 February 2025

You may have missed

Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund to get a chance to find his form against Ipswich? Dorgu to continue to shine? Obi to get more minutes on the pitch?

editor 26 February 2025
Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Garnacho to return against Ipswich? Obi, Heaven & Kone on the bench? United to show what they are made of and fight for their season?

editor 25 February 2025
Ipswich Town - Premier League - Old Trafford - 26:2:25
4 min read

Preview: Ipswich Town at Old Trafford up next for Manchester United! The fight shown against Everton should act as inspiration for United to get things done!

editor 24 February 2025
Everton - Premier League - Goodison Park - 22:22:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Fernandes & Zirkzee lead the line against Everton; Obi, Heaven, Kone & Yoro on the bench

editor 22 February 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading