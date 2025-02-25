Predicted XI: Garnacho to return against Ipswich? Obi, Heaven & Kone on the bench? United to show what they are made of and fight for their season?

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as they welcome Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim’s side came back from 2-0 down against Everton in the final Premier League clash between the two sides at Goodison Park on Saturday to draw 2-2.

It was not the best performance for United but is something for the players to work on as they try to find their feet, which at this stage of the season should not be this hard but this club has been underachieving for more than a decade now and these pretentious players will never blame themselves for the problems.

United sit 15th in the Premier League table just 13 points clear of 17th placed Ipswich Town, with both teams already drawing at Portman Road earlier in the season. United will need to start performing rather than continuing down the path of failure, which could result in no European football next season.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, de Ligt, Maguire;

Dalot. Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is finding it hard to make waves at the Old Trafford club. This is his second season and despite many moments of brilliance, his goalkeeping ability is questionable. David De Goa was criticised at the end of his tenure at United and Onana should get some of the same criticism as this has been dire.

United will need to start from scratch in the summer and build a team capable of playing the system the manager wants and playing for the club, not their wages. For over a decade this United team have not moved forwards and the same problems keep coming to light. Then there is a pile on for the manager.

Onana is an experienced goalkeeper but him fitting in at United just does not seem to work as it once did for some of the legendary goalkeepers at the club. I am not blaming Onana as there are many factors to the problems but players are much easier to swap around than the owners of the club, who have blood on their hands.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire

United’s defence had had many overhauls since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at United manager. None of these overhauls seem to have worked, well for longevity. There is a honeymoon period then problems arise and the system takes a hit and it goes back to the start once again. United need fixes and fast.

Injuries have been a major problem for United for about a decade and this season has continued in the same cycle. Against Ipswich, which is a must win for United, Noussair Masraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire should all be starting. There are talented players that could bolster the defence, also looking to the youth.

Leny Yoro is back in action again after a turbulent season which saw him ruled out for much of the season during the clubs pre-season tour of the United States of America. He could be a player between now and the end of the season. Ayden Heaven who was signed from Arsenal last month is also another good option.

Midfield: Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu

The midfield four is another problem for United with many injuries raising their heads and stopping the club from using the easy way to get out of the mire they are in. Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Toby Collyer are all out at this stage of the season and finding strength in depth is a problem so Amorim has looked to the youth.

In the wide roles in the four man midfield Diogo Dalot should keep his place on the right with Patrick Dorgu playing on the left. It has been tough for the Danish international since signing for the Old Trafford club during the January transfer window but he seems to have the talent and the will to carve his name into this squad.

In the centre of the midfield, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte should be given more time together as I feel they can do a job – although Casemiro must not be relied upon as he will tire out. Christian Eriksen and Sekou Kone could also play a part in this midfield, with the youth player being the better and more exciting option this season.

Attack: Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho

The United attacking like is problematic this season. Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in all competitions this season – five of those in the UEFA Europa League – two in the Premier League. He has not scored in 2025 yet and does not look likely to find the back of the net. He must try harder. Joshua Zirkzee is not a great option either.

Bruno Fernandes returned to the attacking line against Everton on Saturday and got United back into the match in the second half with the club finding an equaliser but failing to find a winner. Zirkzee also started in the attack at the weekend but it could be time to bring Alejandro Garnacho back into the starting XI.

United have a tough few months ahead of them and will need to rotate and keep what they have fresh, which is a problem in itself. Chido Obi made his debut for the club recently and in time he could play more minutes and announce himself on the Premier League stage, which would be great to see. Wishful thinking?

Substitutes: Graczyk, Harrison; Lindelof, Yoro, Heaven; Eriksen, Kone; Zirkzee, Obi

United have the option to name nine substitutes on the bench in the Premier League against Ipswich on Wednesday evening. The injury problems have taken a whole host of names out of the squad but United should be able to name a few players on the bench. Hubert Hraczyk and Elyh Harrison could be substitute goalkeepers.

The defence for United will have slim pickings with injuries but Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven could all be part of the squad for the visit of Ipswich Town on Wednesday. The midfield could see just Christian Eriksen and Sekou Kone in the squad, which gives United few options moving forward.

The attacking line, which is the major problem for United, even before Marcus Rashford and Antony last month. United are left with Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi, which is not great for United but is something they will need to work with up until the end of the season. United will need to find a way forward.

Written by Paul

