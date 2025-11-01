Confirmed XI: Sesko, Mbeumo & Cunha lead the attack against Forest; Lammens to shine again?

Manchester United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. With new manager Sean Dyche, Forest will have the ‘new manager bounce’ and United will need to be aware of that and just play how they have played against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton.

United have three wins in three, scoring eight goals, conceding four in those three matches. Winning four matches in a row will be a big turn in form for United and Ruben Amorim and will give United a major confidence boost, which is a great thing at this stage of the season with United in contention again.

Forest sit in 18th place ahead of this weekend’s fixtures with United sitting in sixth place – which is a major improvement over the last month or so. United could propel themselves into the top four with similar results to the last three over the coming weeks, which would be great for the club and Amorim.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Mazraoui, Maguire, Dorgu, Heaven; Mount, Mainoo, Ugarte; Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest

Sels;

Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams;

Luiz, Anderson;

Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi;

Jesus

Substitutes

Victor, Morato, Jair, Sangare, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo

United will need to play like they did against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton when they face Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Old Trafford club will be full of confidence ahead of the clash but will be wary of the new manager bounce Forest will have under Dyche. However, I think they will prevail once again.

United seems to have learned a lot this season and turned a corner with the last three matches. Amorim will need to continue to adapt to the Premier League, reviewing things on a match by match basis as the same systems will not bring the same results time and time again. There are major positives though.

United will continue to entrust Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as the forward line as they have been brilliant in the last few matches, especially Mbeumo, who has been nominated for Player of the Month in the Premier League. United should prevail in this match but it won’t be easy for them.

