XI Prediction: Mbeumo and Lammens to shine against Spurs? Sesko to score again?

Tottenham Hotspur -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Saturday 8th November 2025; KO 12:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and will be seeking to get back to winning ways after the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

After this match will be the final international break of 2025 with club football set to return for United on Monday 24 November as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of Spurs to keep their unbeaten run alive which in turn will better their league position.

United sit in eighth place in the Premier League with 17 points and Spurs sit in six place with the same number of points but United’s goal difference is just one with Spurs on nine. United will need to beat Spurs in order to sit above them in the league ahead of the international break, which is what Amorim and United will want.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 5 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount

🅰️ 2 – Amad, Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Spurs Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Micky van de Ven, 4 – Brennan Johnson, João Palhinha, 3 – Richarlison, 2 – Pape Matar Sarr, 1 – Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, Mathys Tel

🅰️ 5 – Mohammed Kudus, 3 – Lucas Bergvall, Pedro Porro, 2 – João Palhinha, Richarlison, Pape Matar Sarr, Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, 1 – Rodrigo Bentancur, Randal Kolo Muani, Wilson Odobert

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Spurs XI:

Vicario;

Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence;

Sarr, Palhinha, Bentancur;

Kudus, Muani, Bergvall

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens has taken United by storm in just a few matches for the club. Nominated for a PFA Premier League Fan’s Player of the Month award for October, alongside teammate Bryan Mbeumo has shown the brilliance he has brought to the Theatre of Dreams in just a short time, with so much hope for the future.

The Belgian is definitely a lot better than the likes of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir and the club will be seeking to get rid of one or both of those players in the summer, which is more achievable than in the January transfer window, especially if United have a decent understudy in the Academy at the club.

Lammens has conceded a few goals in his time at United but there has been a complete turn in form for the club since he made his first appearance in the 2-0 victory over Sunderland last month. United and Lammens will continue to work well for the foreseeable future and create something so United can prosper.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

The United defence has got so much better this season and with Lisandro Martinez on his way back to fitness, it is going to look so much better for the club. Leny Yoro should keep his starting place on the right side of the three-man defence for the Spurs match this weekend. His experience and ability is great to see.

In the centre of the defence, Mathijs De Ligt should keep his place too based on his experience in the game and his ability to command his area. He works really well with his defensive teammates and Lammens, who recently arrived at the Old Trafford club. The Dutchman is such a great player for this club.

On the left side of the defence, Luke Shaw should keep his place unless Harry Maguire is back to full fitness and ready to start in such an important match. If Maguire is back, Shaw could play as the left wing back, which is a position he will excel in being a left back and good at attacking, despite his past injury issues.

Midfield: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

The United midfield needs some work in January or in the summer, which seems more likely. United will have to work with what they have at this time. In the wing back positions, Amad should start on the right side and Patrick Dorgu on the left, unless Shaw is placed into the position again with Maguire likely back.

In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro should continue together after both of them has achieved so much in the past month with their form keeping them in the starting XI with little rotation. Both players look to be in top form at this stage of the season, which is great to see.

Amorim will have some options on the bench with Mason Mount can play in the centre of midfield or a more attacking role, which he is much better in – along with Fernandes. Also Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo will have a part to play this season, especially for Mainoo, who needs to get back into the XI permanently.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

The United attack is working well at this stage of the season. Bryan Mbeumo is the stand out player so far this season with five goals and one assist to his name. The Cameroonian needs to keep his place in the attack as a lot gets done with him on the pitch and his has some great attacking ability and a eye for a goal.

Benjamin Sesko needs to continue spearheading the attack for United. His two goals and one assist this season is the start of his ability to shine for the club and he will start to find his feet a lot more and get more goals and assists as the season ages. He is a top young talent and will start to prove his worth.

Matheus Cunha was another great signing by the club in the summer. It took some time for him to get his first goal of the season and he will be eager to find more goals this season. United’s attacking players will need to stick together against Spurs and knock them when they are down to get the better of them.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee

United will have nine players on the bench against Spurs in the Premier League. Altay Bayindir will be the goalkeeper on the bench against because Lammens is the player that is leading in the goalkeeper ranks at this stage of the season, which is great for United and the Belgian and brilliant to see at the same time.

In defence, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson will all be available. Harry Maguire could also be considered which may see Fredricson removed from the squad. Lisandro Martinez will be back after the international break, which would be much better for him and United.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should all be available for the Spurs clash which will give the squad some strength in depth in order for changes to be made later in the match keeping United fresh. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee will be the only attacking player on the bench for this match.

Match Prediction

United will need to get the better of Spurs this season. In terms of goals scored, Spurs have eight more than United this season in the Premier League but in terms of points, they are both at the same level. This is a match that either team can take but United need to have more fire in their bellies.

Looking back to the UEFA Europa League final last season, United were terrible and Spurs won the game with a poor goal and only that. Neither team has played well and were worth of the UEFA Champions League place that the winner got. United need to use that defeat to get them into the mood to get three points again.

Spurs do not have any spectacular players which is a problem for them. A lack of form or a few injuries could cause so many problems for them and that is where United could get the better of the North London underachievers. United must prevail on the road this season and at home to get back into Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

