Confirmed XI: Cunha leads the line against Spurs; Maguire back in defence; Fletcher on the bench!

Manchester United travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. United are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and will be seeking to get back to winning ways after the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

After this match will be the final international break of 2025 with club football set to return for United on Monday 24 November as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to get the better of Spurs to keep their unbeaten run alive which in turn will better their league position.

United sit in eighth place in the Premier League with 17 points and Spurs sit in six place with the same number of points but United’s goal difference is just one with Spurs on nine. United will need to beat Spurs in order to sit above them in the league ahead of the international break, which is what Amorim and United will want.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Amad;

Cunha

Substitutes

Bayindir; Dalot, Yoro, Heaven; Mount, Ugarte, Fletcher; Zirkzee, Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario;

Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence;

Palhinha, Sarr;

Johnson, Richarlison, Simons;

Muani

Substitutes

Kinsky, Danso, Udogie, Rowswell, Bantancur, Tel, Odobert, Scarlett, Akhamrich

United will need to get the better of Spurs this season. In terms of goals scored, Spurs have eight more than United this season in the Premier League but in terms of points, they are both at the same level. This is a match that either team can take but United need to have more fire in their bellies.

Looking back to the UEFA Europa League final last season, United were terrible and Spurs won the game with a poor goal and only that. Neither team has played well and were worth of the UEFA Champions League place that the winner got. United need to use that defeat to get them into the mood to get three points again.

Spurs do not have any spectacular players which is a problem for them. A lack of form or a few injuries could cause so many problems for them and that is where United could get the better of the North London underachievers. United must prevail on the road this season and at home to get back into Europe.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.