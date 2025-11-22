XI Prediction: United to make Everton suffer? Mbeumo to continue scoring goals?

Manchester United -v- Everton

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday 24th November 2025; KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening. It has been a good international break for many United players, which should get them into the mix again to get a victory at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday night. Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in the last five matches.

United have two 2-2 draws in their last two Premier League matches against both Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. Everton are unbeaten in their last two Premier League matches, losing 3-0 to Spurs three matches ago. United will be up for beating Everton once again, which should not be all that tough.

It is imperative that United continues to win home matches this season as getting Old Trafford back to fortress level is much needed and something the club could build upon on the road to challenging for the Premier League title once again, which the club last won 12 years ago and have not really challenged since.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 6 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko, 1 – Amad, Matheus Cunha, Mathijs de Ligt, Mason Mount

🅰️ 3 – Amad, Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Everton Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 4 – Iliman Ndiaye, 2 – Beto, Idrissa Gueye, Michael Keane, 1 – Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, Jack Grealish

🅰️ 4 – Jack Grealish, 2 – Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tim Iroegbunam, 1 – James Garner, Iliman Ndiaye

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Amad;

Cunha

Predicted Everton XI:

Pickford;

Garner, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko;

Gueye, Iroegbunam;

Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish;

Beto

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

United need to stick with Senne Lammens in goal this season. His first five appearances for the Old Trafford club has really improved things in goal and defence and it is clear that he is head and shoulder above any other goalkeeper at the club right now. He should continue playing each match he is fit to play.

Lammens has played five times for United and should he start against Everton on Monday evening, it will be the sixth consecutive appearance for United – a period of time that the club is undefeated with three wins and two draws. All whilst Liverpool continue to fall down the Premier League table. That is so funny.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

United’s defence is very close to being fully fit and ready to go. I think the Everton match may be too soon for Lisandro Martinez to start, but he could be involved. Therefore, I believe Leny Yoro should be starting on the right side of the back three as he really has done a lot since signing for the Old Trafford club.

In the centre of the three-man defence, Mathijs de Ligt should keep his place. He is a class defender and has helped to secure the United defence a lot since signing for the club. On the left side of the back three, Luke Shaw should keep his place, which could be a challenge with Martinez on the cusp of a return.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

The United midfield has some class players this season. In the wing back positions, Noussair Mazraoui should start on the right side and Patrick Dorgu should start on the left side. United will do well with this duo playing. There are other options too with Dorgu and Shaw. able to work together for the benefit of the attack.

In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro should start together once again. It has been a good international break for the duo with Fernandes scoring a hat-trick in a recent match and Casemiro scoring a goal that seemed to be from a striker, which was great to see. This duo is in top form.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Amad

The United attack should continue to be what it has been recently with Benjamin Sesko out for the foreseeable future. Bryan Mbeumo should start alongside Amad behind the striker. This dup will work well together and Mebumo will continue to shine – being United’s top scorer so far this season. Great work.

Leading the line should be Matheus Cunha, who has been doing so well since playing in this role with expectations taken off Sesko, who is still adjusting to the Premier League, at least before his injury against Spurs. Cunha could be absent though after an accident in training, which would make way for Joshua Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee

United will name nine players on the bench against Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday evening. Altay Bayindir will once again be the goalkeeper on the bench with Senne Lammens keeping the number one spot at the club for the sixth match in a row. It is so good to see a goalkeeper like him.

In defence, United should have Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson but could also be boosted by the return of Lisandro Martinez – which would be great to see. With Martinez on his way back, United could have a great group of defenders at this important stage of the season. This could be so exciting for United.

In the midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could bt the only players on the bench against Everton – which is a good group of players being that one of them is defensive minded and the other two are attacking minded. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee could be the only striker on the bench.

Match Prediction

United will have newfound confidence after their five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League at this stage of the season. They will need to put the 2-2 draws against Forest and Spurs behind them and push to get three points again on Monday evening at the Theatre of Dreams. A win is a must for United and Amorim knows this.

Without Benjamin Sesko, United will need to find a new way to lead the attack but Matheus Cunha has played in this role for more than a few matches now, and done well so this can continue. United will need to make their mark against Everton and drive them to submission, which United are more than capable of this season.

United should be seeking to raise their goal difference in the next few matches, as that could be a big difference later in the season. For years now United have not scored the goals that they should have been scoring and it has contributed to the poor form the club has been in before Amorim too the job.

Manchester United 3-0 Everton

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.

