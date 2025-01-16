Confirmed XI: Southampton next up for United! Who has Amorim picked to face the PremierLeague strugglers? Amad returns to the XI?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford as they welcome Southampton on Thursday evening. United have not won any of their last four matches in the Premier League, drawing once and losing three since the victory over Manchester City a month ago. United needs to change their future.

t the time of writing, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League – 13 points off the top four, which gives United a struggle between now and the end of the season get rejuvenate their form and claw back some points this season. Southampton sit at rock bottom of the Premier League, ten points from safety with a terrible goal difference.

United have 18 more matches in the Premier League this season and they must win the majority of them to turn their season around. It seems unlikely that United will make the UEFA Champions League next season, unless they win the UEFA Europa League, which is still on the table at present. United will need to try harder.

Manchester United

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez;

Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui;

Garnacho, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Malacia, Kukoni; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Antony

Southampton

Ramsdale;

Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis;

Sugawara, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters;

Fernandes;

Dibling, Sulemana

Substitutes

McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Smallbone, Downes, Lallana, Armstrong, Onuachu, Archer

United and Southampton have a vast history playing 134 times in all domestic competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 69 times, drawn 37 times, losing 28 times. The last defeat to Southampton came on the 23 January 2016 in the Premier League – a 1-0 loss with Charlie Austin scoring for the Saints.

United have faced Southampton 16 times since their last defeat to the club, winning eight times and drawing eight times. United beat Southampton 9-0 almost four years ago, which was a cracking match for the Red Devils. It seems unlikely that United will do that again this season, but you never know.

United will have just three full days of rest and recovery following their penalty victory over Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday evening, which is not always the best after two hours of football with a midweek match still to play before a weekend one. However, United are in good hands ahead of this fixture.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.