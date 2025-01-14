15 January 2025

Related Stories

Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16:1:25
4 min read

Preview: United need a positive win over Southampton on Thursday to help overcome poor Premier League form

editor 14 January 2025
Liverpool - Premier League - Anfield - 5:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund to start against Liverpool? Amad & Fernandes to support the attack? Ugarte & Mainoo in the centre of midfield?

editor 5 January 2025
Liverpool - Premier League - Anfield - 5:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday? Rashford out of the derby due to injury! Fernandes and Ugarte to return?

editor 3 January 2025

You may have missed

Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund, Amad & Fernandes to lead the United attack against Southampton? Kukoni to make the bench along with Yoro?

editor 14 January 2025
Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16:1:25
4 min read

Preview: United need a positive win over Southampton on Thursday to help overcome poor Premier League form

editor 14 January 2025
Liverpool - Premier League - Anfield - 5:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund to start against Liverpool? Amad & Fernandes to support the attack? Ugarte & Mainoo in the centre of midfield?

editor 5 January 2025
Liverpool - Premier League - Anfield - 5:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday? Rashford out of the derby due to injury! Fernandes and Ugarte to return?

editor 3 January 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading