Predicted XI: Hojlund, Amad & Fernandes to lead the United attack against Southampton? Kukoni to make the bench along with Yoro?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford as they welcome Southampton on Thursday evening. United have not won any of their last four matches in the Premier League, drawing once and losing three since the victory over Manchester City a month ago. United needs to change their future.

t the time of writing, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League – 13 points off the top four, which gives United a struggle between now and the end of the season get rejuvenate their form and claw back some points this season. Southampton sit at rock bottom of the Premier League, ten points from safety with a terrible goal difference.

United have 18 more matches in the Premier League this season and they must win the majority of them to turn their season around. It seems unlikely that United will make the UEFA Champions League next season, unless they win the UEFA Europa League, which is still on the table at present. United will need to try harder.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Bayindir;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Bayindir

Altay Bayindir was the Man of the Match in the penalty victory over Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday evening. He had a shaky start in the match but soon grew in stature which saw him save a penalty to stop Arsenal taking the lead at 1-1 making more saves later in the match. What a match for the Turkish goalkeeper.

Ruben Amorim should stick with Bayindir for the clash with Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday evening, which would allow the player to build on the confidence of his biggest match in the United goal and show the manager what he has in his locker ahead of the summer, where he could leave United.

Andre Onana has not really had great numbers at United which might suggest a big summer is on the cards for the Old Trafford club, who may just replace the Cameroonian goalkeeper, or at least bring in more competition. Bayindir needs experience and confidence but he could prove to be a good signing, even if it is just this season.

Defenders: De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez

United’s defence will need to be at the very top of their game against Southampton as they will bring their best form to the Theatre of Dreams despite being the bottom team in the league so far this season. This United side will need to work hard to keep this Southampton side from getting anything at Old Trafford.

Matthijs De Ligt should be starting in the back three for United, moving from his central role onto the right side. In the centre of the defence Harry Maguire, who has risen in stature this season, should once again be starting as he really does have something to offer to the club in all defensive aspects this season and beyond.

On the left side of the back three Lisandro Martinez should keep his place as I feel he offers a lot of leadership and experience and we know what he is capable of despite a slump in form at stages this season. United could have just one experienced player in Leny Yoro on the bench because of injury and suspension.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia

The midfield in the 3-4-2-1 formation utilised by Ruben Amorim will need to focus on midfield control, shielding the defence and high energy to get the ball forward against Southampton. Noussair Mazraoui picks himself in the starting XI based on his form and what he does on the right side of the pitch, working with defence and attack.

Tyrell Malacia will probably need to start on the left side being that Diogo Dalot is suspended for the next match having seen a red card for two bookable offences against Arsenal, leaving United down to ten men against Arsenal despite the seemingly biased nature of the referee! United need options on the left this summer.

In the centre of the midfield Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be starting as I believe they are the best options in the midfield based on ability to run, defend and attack plus their energy to put in a shift and aim to control the game. United have few options to replace them at this time though.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

The United attack seem to need some support this season with the strikers not bagging the goals. This could be a lack of experience or a problem with the supply to the players. Ruben Amorim will need to solve the problem either this month or in the summer. United need to be up there competing with the best once again.

Amad Diallo should return to the starting XI against Southampton as he has been a largely positive player this season. United have underused Amad prior to Amorim arriving at the club and now he is on the road to stardom after signing his new long-term contract at Old Trafford. What a player he will become in the future.

Bruno Fernandes should be keeping his place in the team as without him, United have next to nothing that does the same things. The club captain really is a player that achieved things. Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line. He could bag a goal of two against the Saints, which could see him boost his confidence in front of goal again.

Substitutes: Onana; Yoro, Kukoni; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench against Southampton with the ability to utilise five of them throughout the match. Andre Onana should be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench, giving Bayindir another opportunity to show the manager what he can do for the Old Trafford club this season and maybe beyond.

In defence, United could just have Leny Yoro and Goodwill Kukoni, who has been involved in the match day squad a few times this season. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro (if he is still at the club) and Toby Collyer could all be available should midfield reinforcements be needed against the Saints at Old Trafford.

In attack, United have few options if Marcus Rashford is still out through illness. Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could be the substitutes. If rumours are true, both Garnacho and Antony are getting attention during the transfer window. If true, Amorim could utilise youth players on the bench for this match.

