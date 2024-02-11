Confirmed XI: United name strong XI against Villa; Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford and Hojlund start at Villa Park

Manchester United travel to Birmingham on Sunday to face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side have started 2024 positively with four wins (two in the Premier League and two in the Emirates FA Cup) and one draw – undefeated do far.

United last played a week prior to this match, so they will be well rested. Villa played during the week, ending their participation in the FA Cup this season. At the time of writing, Villa sit in fourth place in the league, eight points ahead of United, who are sixth.

Ten Hag suffered a major blow against West Ham last weekend after Lisandro Martinez was injured and will miss around eight weeks with a knee injury, another spell on the sidelines for the United defender, which will knock his confidence ahead of the run in to the season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans; Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Antony

Aston Villa

Martinez;

Cash, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno;

Kamara, Luiz;

Bailey, Ramsey, McGinn;

Watkins

Substitutes

Olsen, Digne, Torres, Kesper-Hayden, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Diaby, Rogers

United will need to be on top of their game at Villa Park this weekend. Villa will be seeking to get back to winning ways following their exit of the FA Cup to Chelsea this week. Unai Emery will be seeking to get yet another victory over United and that must be stopped.

United have been largely positive since the turn of 2024, playing five matches, winning four and drawing one sees them undefeated this year and for that reason, United should be seeking to get another win this year to start a positive end to the 2023/24 season. It needs to happen.

Ten Hag will have the same players ahead of this match, well minus Martinez, who is out for the next eight weeks, missing most of the remainder of the season. United have some positive players in form at this time, so the ingredients are there for another victory for United.

Written by John Walker