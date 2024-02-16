Preview: Hojlund to continue scoring the goals for United – four goals and two assists in his last four Premier League matches!

Luton Town -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Sunday 18 February 2023, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Lane to face Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first time United have visited the stadium in the league since 1992 – drawing 1-1. They did win there in 2020 though – 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

At the time of writing, Luton sit 17th in the Premier League, just a point above the relegation zone. United sit sixth in the league, just five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa – who United beat 2-1 in the Premier League last Sunday. Erik ten Hag needs another win this weekend.

United have started 2024 in good form – winning five and drawing once in the opening matches of the year. Ten Hag will be seeking United to continue that run of form for the foreseeable future – if not until the end of the season. United will need to get the results on the pitch now.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Villa 2-1 W, West Ham 3-0 W, Wolves 4-3 W, Newport 4-2 W, Spurs 2-2 D, Wigan 2-0 W

Goals: 11 – Rasmus Hojlund, 8 – Scott McTominay, 7 – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 4 – Casemiro, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Kobbe Mainoo, Anthony Martial, 1 – Antony, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane

Assists: 7 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Marcus Rashford, 3 – Diogo Dalot, 2 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Antony, Jonny Evans, Omari Forson, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Luton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Sheffield 3-1 L, Newcastle 4-4 D, Brighton 4-0 W, Everton 2-1 W, Bolton 2-1 W, Burnley 1-1 D

Goals: 9 – Elijah Adebayo, 6 – Carlton Morris, 3 – Ross Barkley, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene, 2 – Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty, Gabriel Osho, Cauley Woodrow, 1 – Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi, Andros Townsend

Assists: 5 – Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris, 3 – Ross Barkley, 2 – Luke Berry, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Andros Townsend, 1 – Reece Burke, Jordan Clark, Issa Kaboré, Tom Lockyer, Chiedozie Ogbene

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Luton have met once in the Premier League. United won that only meeting earlier this season. United have scored one goal against Luton, who have not yet scored against United in the Premier League. United have kept one clean sheet so far.

This is the second match to be played in the Premier League between United and Luton. United players have not yet been booked against Luton, whose players have been shown two yellow cards. As more matches are played between United and Luton, the void will become much bigger.

Les Sealey, Ken Goodeve, Mal Donaghy, Teden Mengi, Johnny Downie, Ron Cope, Simon Davies, Graeme Tomlinson, Ashley Grimes, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Don Givens, Jimmy Ryan, Ron Davies, John Aston and Tahith Chong have played for both United and Luton.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg), Mason Mount (calf) and Anthony Martial (groin) are all ruled out of the clash with Luton this weekend due to injury. Luke Shaw (muscle) is doubt at this time but is working to be fit to face Luton.

During the last few days, Ten Hag has had some youth players training with the first tea. Defensive midfielder Toby Collier and forward Ethan Williams have been spotted, which could indicate their inclusion in the squad which travels to Luton but they may not be in the match day squad.

Tom Lockyer (heart), Mads Andersen (calf) and Marvelous Nakamba (meniscus) all look set to miss the clash with United due to injury. Rob Edwards will have plenty of other options available ahead of the clash with United on Sunday afternoon. Luton will be seeking a positive display.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted Luton Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Kaminski;

Burke, Osho, Bell;

Ogden, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty;

Clark, Morris;

Adebayo

Match Prediction

United have started well in their matches of 2024 so far, winning five and drawing once – undefeated. In the last match against Villa, United started on the front foot and got stuck in from the start of the match – getting an early goal. It was not an easy victory though.

Villa got an equaliser and the referee was terrible in penalising United after being hounded by the Villa supporters in the stadium and the Villa players on the pitch. It is a side of refereeing that should never be seen, in my opinion. Ten Hag will be challenging this United team to continue winning.

United will need to break into the top four this season if they are to get into the UEFA Champions League next season, which is necessary for a club there size of United. Failing to do that could result in some high-profile players leaving in the summer for pastures new, which may happen regardless.

Luton Town 0-3 Manchester United

Written by John Walker