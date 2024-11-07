Confirmed XI: Van Nistelrooy names his penultimate starting XI for the clash with PAOK in the UEFA Europa League – who gets the nod?

United need to dig deep and get the result the club needs to change their fortunes in Europe

7 November 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Van Nistelrooy names his penultimate starting XI for the clash with PAOK in the UEFA Europa League – who gets the nod?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they welcome Greek side PAOK to Old Trafford. It will be the first time that United have faced PAOK having previously faced Athinaikos, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Europe.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage his penultimate match for United, his third since Erik ten Hag was sacked as new manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of United from the 11 November. United need a victory in the Europa League this season having drawn three times so far, which is not good enough.

Since Ten Hag was sacked by United, Van Nistelrooy has led United to beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup and drawn 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League. A victory against PAOK would be great, followed by another victory over Leicester at Old Trafford, which will add some positivity.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Lindelof, Evans, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton, De Ligt, Martinez, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley, Amass, Fitzgerald

PAOK

Kotarski;

Otto, Kęsziora, Colley, Rahman;

Ozdoev, Schwab;

Zivkovic, Camara, Taison;

Tissoudali

Substitutes

Monastirlis, Balomenos, Michailidis, Bakayoko, Chalov, Sastre, Thymianis, Shoretire, Brandon, Despodov

United will bee to take this match by the scruff of the neck and work for the victory. United sit 21st in the Europa League this season, which puts them dangerously close to exiting the competition, although there is five matches remaining, including this one. It is a must win match though.

United need to improve their form this season and there will be excuses with the new manager coming in as he will be expected to show his authority and get things more disciplined. This team should have been performing on a daily basis, not ensuring the previous manager got the blame.

But from Monday 11 November 2024, this United team will be under immense scrutiny with the players set to earn their places in a new system which will be implemented by the new manager. United should probably get started putting things right prior to Ruben Amorim arriving.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2301 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Preview: A United victory over Leipzig would set Solskjaer’s side up well in the Champions League

26 October 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: A United victory over Leipzig would set Solskjaer’s side up well in the Champions League

Manchester United -v- RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League Old Trafford, Manchester Wednesday 28 October 2020, KO 20:00 GMT Referee: Matej Jug Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik, Grega Kordež Fourth Official: Asmir Sagrković VAR: José María Sánchez Assistant VAR: Bas Nijhuis Manchester United return […]

First Team

Preview: Arsenal can be stopped – United have the ability. Weghorst to score his first goal? Pellistri to get a chance?

20 January 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Arsenal can be stopped – United have the ability. Weghorst to score his first goal? Pellistri to get a chance?

Arsenal -v- Manchester United Premier League Emirates Stadium, London Sunday 22 January 2023, KO 16:30 GMT Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium where they will face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. […]

Feature

The first ever winter break is exactly what Manchester United need right now

3 February 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion Comments Off on The first ever winter break is exactly what Manchester United need right now

It’s now two weeks before Manchester United’s crucial fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where the reds need a win to keep their slim hopes of a top four position alive. However, it’s not an […]