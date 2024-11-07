Confirmed XI: Van Nistelrooy names his penultimate starting XI for the clash with PAOK in the UEFA Europa League – who gets the nod?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they welcome Greek side PAOK to Old Trafford. It will be the first time that United have faced PAOK having previously faced Athinaikos, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Europe.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage his penultimate match for United, his third since Erik ten Hag was sacked as new manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of United from the 11 November. United need a victory in the Europa League this season having drawn three times so far, which is not good enough.

Since Ten Hag was sacked by United, Van Nistelrooy has led United to beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup and drawn 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League. A victory against PAOK would be great, followed by another victory over Leicester at Old Trafford, which will add some positivity.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Lindelof, Evans, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton, De Ligt, Martinez, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley, Amass, Fitzgerald

PAOK

Kotarski;

Otto, Kęsziora, Colley, Rahman;

Ozdoev, Schwab;

Zivkovic, Camara, Taison;

Tissoudali

Substitutes

Monastirlis, Balomenos, Michailidis, Bakayoko, Chalov, Sastre, Thymianis, Shoretire, Brandon, Despodov

United will bee to take this match by the scruff of the neck and work for the victory. United sit 21st in the Europa League this season, which puts them dangerously close to exiting the competition, although there is five matches remaining, including this one. It is a must win match though.

United need to improve their form this season and there will be excuses with the new manager coming in as he will be expected to show his authority and get things more disciplined. This team should have been performing on a daily basis, not ensuring the previous manager got the blame.

But from Monday 11 November 2024, this United team will be under immense scrutiny with the players set to earn their places in a new system which will be implemented by the new manager. United should probably get started putting things right prior to Ruben Amorim arriving.

Written by Paul

