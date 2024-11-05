Predicted XI: Hojlund to score against PAOK? Ugarte to continue positive display? Rashford to find more goals?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they welcome Greek side PAOK to Old Trafford. It will be the first time that United have faced PAOK having previously faced Athinaikos, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Europe.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage his penultimate match for United, his third since Erik ten Hag was sacked as new manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of United from the 11 November. United need a victory in the Europa League this season having drawn three times so far, which is not good enough.

Since Ten Hag was sacked by United, Van Nistelrooy has led United to beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup and drawn 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League. A victory against PAOK would be great, followed by another victory over Leicester at Old Trafford, which will add some positivity.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has been a positive for United this season despite the goals that continue to be conceded. United need to make the backline impenetrable and perhaps Ruben Amorim could achieve that during yet another new era for the club, which will commence on Monday.

Onana will want to help United get the better of PAOK in the first match these teams have gone head to head in European competition. United also need a win in Europe this season after three matches played and three draws endured. They are unbeaten at least but it needs to be so much better.

Altay Bayindir will most likely remain on the bench against PAOK on Thursday night at Old Trafford, which is expected to be the first victory in the competition this season. Bayindir has played in the Carabao Cup already this season, playing against both Barnsley and Leicester City.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

The United defence will have to work with the goalkeeper against PAOK, who will be embarking on their first trim to Old Trafford with the belief that they can upset United in the Europa League. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot should be the fullbacks against the Greek side.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should both start for United as I feel they will have the best energy and their partnership has been getting better as the weeks progress. United do have other options but they should remain on the bench.

United need to show some urgency in resolving the problems in the defence this season or face another season with many conceded goals and no ground being gained at all. Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and even Harry Amass could all be in like with a place on the bench against PAOK.

Midfield: Casemiro, Ugarte

United’s midfield has something to be excited about as lately Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have been working well, which has been a positive with Kobbie Mainoo in the sidelines through injury. United have some good ingredients in the midfield this season and it does work well.

The South American duo look like they could do all the work in the midfield, providing there is cover for them as Casemiro is likely to tire as the match goes on. When Mainoo is back in action for the club, it will be down to who works well with him to partner him, which will be good to watch.

Obviously, United have a few options in the centre of the midfield with Jack Fletcher and Jayce Fitzgerald likely to be on the bench. But with a fully fit team, the likes of Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Mainoo will all be mentioned in this United side, which shows the strength in depth.

Attacking Midfield: Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho

The attacking midfield will need to step up to the plate and provide the goals and assists for United. The new manager will be seeking to implement that and these players will know that. These players will need to start showing what they can do rather than hide on the pitch and look at other players.

Marcus Rashford has been in terrible form this season and cannot seem to find consistency. He should start against PAOK as he could find some confidence to start providing for United as after the international break, United have some very big matches coming up – must win matches.

Bruno Fernandes is a player that can perform for United and be the difference. His teammates will need to be at the same level for it to work. He must start. Alejandro Garnacho also is key to this United side and his performances have been largely positive this season – more is needed.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund was United’s top scorer last season and he will be seeking to reach that feat again this season. The Danish international has the ingredients to achieve that and United have missed him when he was on the sidelines through injury at the start of the season, a big miss for United.

Hojlund has had hard luck so far for United with two goals in ten appearances for the club. United’s structure in matches seems a lot better now that it has been this season and United seem to be achieving at this stage of the season post-Ten Hag. Onwards and upwards for United.

Van Nistelrooy has other options for Hojlund in Joshua Zirkzee, who is a straight swap for the Danish international. It is the kind of option that United have needed for a number of years – another striker that works hard and strives to perform for the club. Anthony Martial who?

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans, Amass; J. Fletcher, Fitzgerald; Zirkzee, Amad, Wheatley

United will have at least nine substitutes on the bench against PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday evening. Each club can have a maximum of 12 players on the bench. United have a few injuries at this time though. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper once again.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Amass could all take a place on the bench, which highlights the problems with strength in depth in the defence. In the midfield, Jack Fletcher and Jayce Fitzgerald could be the only midfielders on the bench, unless more youth is called upon.

In the attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Ethan Wheatley could all be on the bench, It is possible that some other youth players could be brought into the squad, which will be a good thing for them, especially with a new manager coming into the fold in less than a week’s time.

Written by Paul

