Preview: United to get first Europa League win this season against PAOK? Van Nistelrooy to keep his unbeaten record alive?

Manchester United -v- PAOK

UEFA Europa League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday 7 November 2024, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Thursday evening as they welcome Greek side PAOK to Old Trafford. It will be the first time that United have faced PAOK having previously faced Athinaikos, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in Europe.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will manage his penultimate match for United, his third since Erik ten Hag was sacked as new manager Ruben Amorim takes charge of United from the 11 November. United need a victory in the Europa League this season having drawn three times so far, which is not good enough.

Since Ten Hag was sacked by United, Van Nistelrooy has led United to beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup and drawn 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League. A victory against PAOK would be great, followed by another victory over Leicester at Old Trafford, which will add some positivity.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 1-1 D, Leicester 5-2 W, West Ham 2-1 L, Fenerbahçe 1-1 D, Brentford 2-1 W, Villa 0-0 D

Goals: 6 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 3 – Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Amad, Noussair Mazraoui

PAOK – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Lamia 2-1 W, Egaleo 3-0 W, OFI 2-1 L, Plzen 2-2 D, AEK Athens 1-1 D, Levadiakos 2-0 W

Goals: 4 – Giannis Konstantelias, Stefan Schwab, 3 – Abdul Rahman Baba, Taison, Tarik Tissoudali, Andrija Zivkovic, 2 – Mady Camara, Thomas Murg, 1 – Fedor Chalov, Kiril Despodov, Magomed Ozdoev, Joan Sastre, William Troost-Ekong

Assists: 4 – Kiril Despodov, 2 – Mady Camara, Magomed Ozdoev, 1 – Abdul Rahman Baba, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Tarik Tissoudali, Vieirinha, Andrija Zivkovic

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and PAOK have not yet met competitively in a European competition so Ruud Van Nistelrooy will be the first United manager to lead United out against the Greek side. United have played against Athinaikos, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos in the past – United have done very well.

In 12 matches played against Greek clubs, United have won nine times, drawn twice and lost just once. United have scored 27 goals in these matches, conceding just six goals – eight clean sheets. United will need to get stuck into PAOK on Thursday evening as they need a win in Europe.

Dimitar Berbatov, Shinji Kagawa and Shola Shoretire are the only players to have played for both United and PAOK. Berbatov played 16 times for PAOK, scoring four goals. Kagawa played six times, scoring no goals. Shoretire is a current PAOK player, playing six times so far, scoring no goals.

Team News

United: United are not out of their injury crisis yet but should have enough players to get through the matches prior to the final international break of 2024. United could then welcome some players back into the squad with the hope of the quality of the playing style turned up to exciting.

Ruled Out: Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Harry Maguire (calf/shin/heel), Christian Eriksen (other), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel) and Antony (ankle/foot)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (head)

PAOK: The Greek club have two players out of action for the visit to United, which is not really a major problem. However, they will still be up for upsetting United, who have not registered a victory in the Europa League so far this season, which is starting to become a major problem for the club.

Ruled Out: Tiemoué Bakayoko (unknown), Giannis Konstantelias (illness)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Predicted PAOK Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Kotarski;

Castro, Kęsziora, Lovren, Rahman;

Schwab, Camara;

Despodov, Murg, Taison;

Brandon

Match Prediction

United will bee to take this match by the scruff of the neck and work for the victory. United sit 21st in the Europa League this season, which puts them dangerously close to exiting the competition, although there is five matches remaining, including this one. It is a must win match though.

United need to improve their form this season and there will be excuses with the new manager coming in as he will be expected to show his authority and get things more disciplined. This team should have been performing on a daily basis, not ensuring the previous manager got the blame.

But from Monday 11 November 2024, this United team will be under immense scrutiny with the players set to earn their places in a new system which will be implemented by the new manager. United should probably get started putting things right prior to Ruben Amorim arriving.

Manchester United 3-1 PAOK

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...