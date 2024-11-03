Confirmed XI: Van Nistelrooy picks his team to face Chelsea! Does Hojlund lead the line? Ugarte & Casemiro in midfield?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon and will welcome Chelsea to the Theatre of Dreams. Interim United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will guide United against Chelsea, his second match in charge but he will only have two more matches left as United manager.

Ruben Amorim will commence his reign as United manager from the 11 November 2024, coming to the club from Sporting and will manage his first United match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the 24 November. It will be another new era for United after the international break.

United have not started the Premier League season well, currently sitting in 14th place in the league with just 11 points in nine games. Chelsea sit in fifth place with 17 points, so no matter the result at Old Trafford, United will not be able to leapfrog ahead of Chelsea this weekend.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Casemiro;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayındır, Amass, Evans, Lindelof, Fitzgerald, J. Fletcher, Amad, Wheatley, Zirkzee

Chelsea

Sanchez;

Gusto, Colwill, Fofana, James;

Caicedo, Lavia;

Madueke, Palmer, Neto;

Jackson

Substitutes

Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella, Veiga, Fernandez, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

United will need to be on top of their game to take on this Chelsea side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ruud van Nistelrooy will need to get his tactics right, which after the 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, seems to be something that he can do well for United.

Chelsea have not been in great form this season and can be a 50/50 side, which is where United should aim to take advantage and get the victory that they need to improve their league position this season. Some think that United have already ruined their season, but there is plenty to fight for.

Chelsea will be the favourites for this match but United have some fight in them despite the injury problems at the club, which has limited the options in defence, specifically in the fullback positions. Van Nistelrooy will set United up well against Chelsea and they should fight for the victory.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...