Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Chelsea? Casemiro & Ugarte in midfield? Mazraoui & Dalot in defence?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon and will welcome Chelsea to the Theatre of Dreams. Interim United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will guide United against Chelsea, his second match in charge but he will only have two more matches left as United manager.

Ruben Amorim will commence his reign as United manager from the 11 November 2024, coming to the club from Sporting and will manage his first United match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the 24 November. It will be another new era for United after the international break.

United have not started the Premier League season well, currently sitting in 14th place in the league with just 11 points in nine games. Chelsea sit in fifth place with 17 points, so no matter the result at Old Trafford, United will not be able to leapfrog ahead of Chelsea this weekend.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana, providing he is fit, is the best option in goal for United against Chelsea. After conceding two goals against Leicester City on Wednesday evening, I wonder how well Altay Bayindir would do against a team like Chelsea, who have some great firepower in their squad.

Onana has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, which puts him ahead in the pecking order at the club along with his experience of playing in top leagues and doing just well. He has conceded a high number of goals for United, more than 100 now but the defence is getting stronger.

United will do well with a settled defence ahead of Onana and only then should the Cameroonian goalkeeper be judged as United have not actually been led all that well over the past few years. Things need to change and fast but I believe Onana has his sights on winning with United.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

The defence is still a work in progress at United this season but there are better players this season and once injuries have subsided, the incoming manager will have more options which will start to show the strength of the club. The formation could change considerably too, which is good.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot should be starting in the right-back and left-back roles respectively, which is the best United can do right now with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out of action until at least the end of the next international break, which is a big loss for United.

In the centre of the defence, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro still on the sidelines through injury, United will probably go with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, who are the in form defenders at this stage of the season. The new manager could choose other options though.

Midfield: Casemiro, Ugarte

The United midfield is something of a work in progress so far this season. Casemiro was not in good form at the start of the season but recently he has perked up and is performing and scoring goals. That is good for United. He should be starting these big matches when fit.

The Brazilian could partner Manuel Ugarte in the centre of the midfield. It worked well against Leicester during the week and Ugarte played a good game and demonstrated his skills effectively and has started to show a player starting to settle at the club, which is great to see.

With Casemiro and Ugarte in the midfield, whilst Kobbie Mainoo is on the sidelines through injury, United have few options at this time. Christian Eriksen is a good choice, if fit as if Mason Mount, but it would seem this match is too early for him so Jack Fletcher could be on the bench again.

Attacking Midfield: Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho

United’s attacking midfield will be looking to get the better of Chelsea at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford should start on the right-wing as he was largely positive against Leicester and should be upping his game against teams like Chelsea, which would be good for United.

In the centre of the attacking midfield, Bruno Fernandes should provide something for United following on from his brace against Leicester, which were his first goals of the 2024/25 season. Fernandes has been a great signing for United and he will continue to perform for the club.

Alejandro Garnacho needs to start on the left-wing and he will strive to build on his goal and assist against Leicester and if he does that, Chelsea could well be on the back foot, which will be good from a United point of view. United have some great attacking players that just need to find form.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund will be seeking to get back to his best this season after missing the start of the season due to an injury sustained against Arsenal in pre-season. Hojlund was United’s top scorer last season and he will be seeking for something similar this season.

The young Danish striker has some experience and has done well at United thus far but wit prolific striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager, before Ruben Amorim takes over in about ten days, something could be passed onto the Dane before the Dutchman leaves his role.

Joshua Zirkzee could come on late in the game for United and could prove something. He had hard luck against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday so he could be destined to make a name for himself against Chelsea, which would be good for him and United.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans, Amass; Eriksen, J. Fletcher; Zirkzee, Amad, Wheatley

United will have nine players on the bench against Chelsea and will be able to use five of them throughout the match. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper with Onana set to return to the starting XI after being rested in the 5-2 victory over Leicester City on Wednesday.

In defence, United should have Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Amass, which gives a good mixture of youth and experience should United need to make changes against Chelsea, which will most likely be the case. Van Nistelrooy will have a plan to. help United fight against Chelsea.

In the midfield, United could have just Christian Eriksen, if he is fit and Jack Fletcher, who made the bench against Leicester on Wednesday evening. In the attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Ethan Wheatley could make up the numbers for United, which could be good for all of them.

