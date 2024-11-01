Preview: Van Nistelrooy boosted after Leicester result; United to challenge Chelsea to better Premier League position

Manchester United -v- Chelsea

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 3 November 2024, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon and will welcome Chelsea to the Theatre of Dreams. Interim United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will guide United against Chelsea, his second match in charge but he will only have two more matches left as United manager.

Ruben Amorim will commence his reign as United manager from the 11 November 2024, coming to the club from Sporting and will manage his first United match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on the 24 November. It will be another new era for United after the international break.

United have not started the Premier League season well, currently sitting in 14th place in the league with just 11 points in nine games. Chelsea sit in fifth place with 17 points, so no matter the result at Old Trafford, United will not be able to leapfrog ahead of Chelsea this weekend.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Leicester 5-2 W, West Ham 2-1 L, Fenerbahçe 1-1 D, Brentford 2-1 W, Villa 0-0 D, Porto 3-3 D

Goals: 6 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Amad, Noussair Mazraoui

Chelsea – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Newcastle 2-0 L, Newcastle 2-1 W, Panathinaikos 4-1 W, Liverpool 2-1 L, Forest 1-1 D, Gent 4-2 W

Goals: 7 – Cole Palmer, 6 – Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, 4 – Noni Madueke, 3 – João Félix, 2 – Pedro Neto, 1 – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Mykhailo Mudryk, Renato Veiga

Assists: 5 – Cole Palmer, 4 – Nicolas Jackson, Mykhailo Mudryk, 3 – Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, 2 – Moisés Caicedo, 1 – Axel Disasi, João Félix, Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia, Renato Veiga

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Chelsea have met 64 times in the Premier League. United have won 19 times, drawn 26 times and lost 19 times meaning that this clash has effectively been equal over the years. United have scored 84 goals to Chelsea’s 80 – United have scored five penalties to Chelsea’s six.

Last season United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford with a brace from Scott McTominay either side of Cole Palmer’s equaliser. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-3 after United battled ahead 3-2 with Chelsea scoring two injury time goals, one from the penalty spot – hard luck for United.

Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matić, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Radamel Falcao, Juan Sebastian Veron, Mark Bosnich, Mark Hughes, Paul Parker, George Graham, Mal Donaghy and Ray Wilkins have played for both United and Chelsea in the history of both clubs.

Team News

United: United still have an injury crisis in the defensive area, which leaves Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot as the only experienced fullbacks, which has been the case for the season so far. United have been boosted with a good win against Leicester during the week, which should be a positive.

Ruled Out: Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Harry Maguire (calf/shin/heel), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel) and Antony (ankle/foot)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (head)

Chelsea: Chelsea have a strong side available to take on United, which will boost them ahead of the trip to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon. United will have to battle to get the better of this side, who are seeking to better their league position in the Premier League this season.

Ruled Out: Omari Kellyman (thigh) and Jadon Sancho (unable to face parent club)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Chelsea Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Sanchez;

Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James;

Caicedo, Lavia;

Madueke, Palmer, Neto;

Jackson

Match Prediction

United will need to be on top of their game to take on this Chelsea side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ruud van Nistelrooy will need to get his tactics right, which after the 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, seems to be something that he can do well for United.

Chelsea have not been in great form this season and can be a 50/50 side, which is where United should aim to take advantage and get the victory that they need to improve their league position this season. Some think that United have already ruined their season, but there is plenty to fight for.

Chelsea will be the favourites for this match but United have some fight in them despite the injury problems at the club, which has limited the options in defence, specifically in the fullback positions. Van Nistelrooy will set United up well against Chelsea and they should fight for the victory.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Written by Paul

