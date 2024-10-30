Confirmed XI: Van Nistelrooy picks his first XI for the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester at Old Trafford – who gets the nod?

Manchester United return to Old Trafford as they are pitted against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday in which United should have been winning.

Ten Hag was undefeated in 73.4% of the matched he managed but the football has been dire, the players have looked well off the pace and now the structure of the club has been overhauled, a new manager could actually gain something. Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the interim manager for United.

Leicester are below United in the Premier League going into this match, so both teams are in the same kind of form – terrible. United beat Barnsley 7-0 in the last round of the competition with Leicester beating Walsall 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the third round match.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez;

Casemiro, Ugarte;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Heaton; Mazraoui, Evans, Amass; J. Fletcher, Fitzgerald; Hojlund, Amad, Wheatley

Leicester City

Ward;

Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas;

Skipp, Soumaré;

McAteer, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid;

Ayew

Substitutes

Iversen, Ricardo, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Winks, Mavididi, Edouard, Buonanotte, Alves

United need to go back to basics in matches now that Erik ten Hag has been sacked by the club. United have been terrible recently and do not seem capable of grinding out a victory. Granted, the penalty awarded to West Ham on Sunday does not seem to be a penalty, which is a problem.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will now get the opportunity to lead United out against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, which should be a good match to showcase his abilities as the interim manager of the club, which could put him in the spotlight to be the future manager of the club long term?

United will need to put the Ten Hag era of football behind them and look to the future as it will not be an easy ride for some of the players. United’s players now will have to dig deep and put in a shift to get the club winning again, or they could themselves see their careers at the club end too.

