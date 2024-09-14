Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, De Ligt & Mazraoui start – Ugarte on the bench against Southampton – Will United beat the Saints?

United will need to get three points on the board at St Mary's this afternoon!

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton. Erik ten Hag will find himself under pressure, more from the media rather than his bosses as United look to overcome a two-match losing run, which is terrible for United.

Southampton have not started back in the Premier League in fine form, losing all three of their opening matches which puts them in 19th place in the league – with Everton below them – albeit on goal difference with the Merseyside club conceding twice as many goals as the Saints.

United could have a rejuvenated squad to travel to the South Coast on Saturday with some injured players supposed to be returning to the squad ahead of this fixture. United could also see new signing Manuel Ugarte in the squad and possibly making his Premier League debut for the club.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayındır; Maguire, Evans; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Southampton

Ramsdale;

Sugawara, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters;

Ugochukwu, Downes, Fernandes;

Dibling, Archer, Brereton

Substitutes

McCarthy, Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Fraser, Lallana, Aribo, Cornet, Stewart, Armstrong

United need to be winning these matches but it is also these matches that United seem to lose easily. On paper, with Southampton’s form this season, United should be getting the better of the Premier League strugglers but you just know it is going to be one of those close matches.

Southampton could take the negativity away from their season with a victory over United, which which no doubt be a major blow to United and Ten Hag at this stage of the season. United really need to be getting so much better after the changes which have been made this summer.

That said, there are still a number of injuries at the club, which gives United just one experienced striker, but he has not featured in the Premier League before this season. United’s midfield needs to be so much better too with Casemiro dreadful against Liverpool, which was a shame to see.

