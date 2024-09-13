Omar Berrada was a key player in Jarrad Branthwaite’s move to Manchester United being blocked

Perhaps United will be back in for the player in January or next summer - who knows?

13 September 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Omar Berrada was a key player in Jarrad Branthwaite’s move to Manchester United being blocked

Manchester United chief executive officer Omar Berrada played a major part in the Old Trafford club withdrawing their interest in Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, according to ESPN. United had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

The Old Trafford club were tipped to upgrade their defence in the summer adding Branthwaite to their squad but a number of failed bids and a massive fee set on the player by Everton saw United look elsewhere, signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead – for around the same price.

United agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old of around £150,000 per week but United failed to agree to the selling price for the central defender, which was suggested to be £75 million – a figure that United were never going to agree with the struggling Merseyside club.

Everton compared Branthwaite with Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for a similar fee, which resulted in the club keeping the 22-year-old this summer. Berrada had valued Branthwaite between £50-£60 million – which was a fair valuation.

Branthwaite did not have the relative experience of Gvardiol as he had never played in European competition at club level, something that he may never do for Everton at this rate. Branthwaite did have a stand out season at Everton last season, which has caught the eye of many clubs.

However, the fee Everton are asking is not something that clubs would be offering for the 22-year-old at this stage in his career. Branthwaite did help his club avoid relegation – even after their eight-point deduction from the Premier League. It would seem that this season is set to be the same.

Everton have not started very well in the Premier League, losing all three matches and sit at the very bottom of the table, having conceded ten goals in three matches, scoring just two. Branthwaite has been ruled out so far this season with an injury and should be back later this month.

Perhaps the fortunes of Everton will change when he is playing again, as he will be the first name on the team sheet in the centre of the defence. If he performs well for the club this season, it seems hard to see him continue his career at a club like Everton, who don’t aspire to achieve anything.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2262 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Academy

Loan Watch: Tahith Chong scored on his debut, Matej Kovar did well for Swindon

13 September 2020 editor Academy, First Team, Loan Watch, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Loan Watch: Tahith Chong scored on his debut, Matej Kovar did well for Swindon

Manchester United have just five players on loan so far during the 2020/21 season; Tahith Chong, 20, at Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Matej Kovar, 20 at League One side Swindon Town, Aliou Traore, 19, at […]

Feature

Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood to start against Sevilla

15 August 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Martial, Rashford, Fernandes and Greenwood to start against Sevilla

Manchester United have reached the semi-final stage of the UEFA Europa League this season and will face Spanish side Sevilla at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne on Sunday evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be seeking […]

Feature

Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

18 December 2019 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Review & Ratings: Marcus Rashford scores, assists and forces an own goal in 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United

Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. The first half gave nothing to write home about but six minutes into the second half, Marcus Rashford had […]