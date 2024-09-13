Omar Berrada was a key player in Jarrad Branthwaite’s move to Manchester United being blocked

Manchester United chief executive officer Omar Berrada played a major part in the Old Trafford club withdrawing their interest in Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, according to ESPN. United had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old.

The Old Trafford club were tipped to upgrade their defence in the summer adding Branthwaite to their squad but a number of failed bids and a massive fee set on the player by Everton saw United look elsewhere, signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead – for around the same price.

United agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old of around £150,000 per week but United failed to agree to the selling price for the central defender, which was suggested to be £75 million – a figure that United were never going to agree with the struggling Merseyside club.

Everton compared Branthwaite with Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, who arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for a similar fee, which resulted in the club keeping the 22-year-old this summer. Berrada had valued Branthwaite between £50-£60 million – which was a fair valuation.

Branthwaite did not have the relative experience of Gvardiol as he had never played in European competition at club level, something that he may never do for Everton at this rate. Branthwaite did have a stand out season at Everton last season, which has caught the eye of many clubs.

However, the fee Everton are asking is not something that clubs would be offering for the 22-year-old at this stage in his career. Branthwaite did help his club avoid relegation – even after their eight-point deduction from the Premier League. It would seem that this season is set to be the same.

Everton have not started very well in the Premier League, losing all three matches and sit at the very bottom of the table, having conceded ten goals in three matches, scoring just two. Branthwaite has been ruled out so far this season with an injury and should be back later this month.

Perhaps the fortunes of Everton will change when he is playing again, as he will be the first name on the team sheet in the centre of the defence. If he performs well for the club this season, it seems hard to see him continue his career at a club like Everton, who don’t aspire to achieve anything.

Written by Paul

