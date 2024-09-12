Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Ugarte to make his United debut with Mainoo in midfield? Mazraoui & De Ligt to partner in defence? Zirkzee up top?

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton. Erik ten Hag will find himself under pressure, more from the media rather than his bosses as United look to overcome a two-match losing run, which is terrible for United.

Southampton have not started back in the Premier League in fine form, losing all three of their opening matches which puts them in 19th place in the league – with Everton below them – albeit on goal difference with the Merseyside club conceding twice as many goals as the Saints.

United could have a rejuvenated squad to travel to the South Coast on Saturday with some injured players supposed to be returning to the squad ahead of this fixture. United could also see new signing Manuel Ugarte in the squad and possibly making his Premier League debut for the club.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has not started the season in fine form and his defence have not been stopping the number of conceded goals either, which is a shame. United need to put a stop to that as clean sheets could inspire this club to win matches, which is the intent from the management of the club.

Onana is a great professional and the conceded goals are not all his fault, and he is quick to hold his hands up when he does make a mistake. The Cameroonian international kept two clean sheets for his country during the international break and could be inspired to do the same for United.

Altay Bayindir will most likely be on the bench for United again, as he has been largely since signing for the club in the summer of 2023. United do need to buck up their ideas as a loss to Southampton could see the club fall much deeper in the league having sat in 14th place before kick off.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence needs to be much stronger in the Premier League. Noussair Mazraoui has been a great signing for the club as the new right-back, at least adding more of a challenge to Diogo Dalot in that position. But with injuries both Mazraoui and Dalot have been playing together in defence.

I would expect both Mazraoui and Dalot to start against Southampton – Mazraoui on the right and Dalot on the left. United will have no substitutes in the fullback positions on the bench with injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, which has been a problem for United for the last season.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should both be starting, which could be a great central defensive partnership for United. The two internationals have been great in the past for their previous clubs, both playing for Ajax in their careers. They could become greats.

Midfield: Ugarte, Mainoo

United’s midfielder needs some stability this season. Casemiro made two mistakes against Liverpool which resulted on two goals for the Merseyside club, with the Brazilian being hooked at half time and leaving Old Trafford with his wife seemingly fighting his battles for him. It was a shame to see that.

This could lead to Manuel Ugarte making his debut in the United team, which has been long awaited considering the Uruguayan has been linked with a move to United all summer, finally making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day. He could breathe life into the midfield.

Kobbie Mainoo should start once again as he has become the mainstay in the United midfield and to be fair, he has been holding his own in the midfield, which is a great piece of feedback to the academy coaches who have helped the teenager nurture his talent and find his place in the team.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

United’s attacking line has not been great for the club this season. They need to be doing much better. Alejandro Garnacho has started impressively this season and needs a good match against the Saints to get some much needed confidence at this stage of the season.

Bruno Fernandes will continue doing what he does, which will be to create chances and lead the team on the pitch, which is what he has done for years. He could be the game changer against Southampton with him seeking more goals to add to his impressive tally at the club.

Marcus Rashford is the player that needs to prove himself this season. His form has been terrible and it is just not getting better. He has been training over the last fortnight, having not been selected by England this month, which has left him pushing himself, which I hope is not a PR move.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee had a great start to his United career against Fulham, scoring the only goal of the match and announcing himself in the Premier League. However, since then, United have been terrible and he has not been able to take the few chances that he has been given.

It was a shame that he could not score against Liverpool, as a goal in that match could have changed the reaction from that match. A 3-0 scoreline looks like a whitewash but United were on par with their North West rivals but three mistakes resulted in three goals, which was the problem.

Zirkzee should start against Southampton as it could see him get some confidence at United ahead of what looks set to be a tough month for United, starting in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup, which looks set to make rotation a requirement for United.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Amad, Antony, Wheatley

United will have nine players on the bench with the ability to utilise up to five of them against Southampton. Altay Bayindir will once again be the substitute goalkeeper with him still struggling to get minutes on the pitch for the club he signed for in the summer of 2023.

In defence, United could have both Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans but still will not have a fullback on the bench with Malacia and Shaw still out of action. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer could all be available, which is a positive at this stage of the season.

In attack, United have few options at this time with Amad, Antony and Ethan Wheatley likely to be involved on the bench and they may get a chance to open a door with United’s turbulent start to the season requiring more from the current crop of attacking players this season.

Written by Paul

