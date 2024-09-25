Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Rashford & Amad lead the line for United against FC Twente; Hojlund, De Ligt & Mainoo on the bench

United have many options on the bench should they need them but should win this match

25 September 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Zirkzee, Rashford & Amad lead the line for United against FC Twente; Hojlund, De Ligt & Mainoo on the bench

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Wednesday evening as the welcome Dutch side FC Twente to the Theatre of Dreams. The Europa League has changed since United last participated, removing the group stage and making it a league where each team plays eight times.

United will need to be in the top eight of the league to make the round of 16 stage of the competition, if their finish ninth to 25th, they will need to play a play off round to make the round of 16. United should be up there in the first eight by the time the league stage finishes in January 2025.

United have had a change in fortunes since the international break – beating Southampton 3-0, Barnsley 7-0 and drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Erik ten Hag will need to get United’s participation in the Europa League off to a flying start this season, which is much needed.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Eriksen;

Amad, Fernandes, Rashford;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; De Ligt, Evans; Mount, Casemiro, Mainoo, Collyer; Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony

FC Twente

Unnerstall;

Van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine;

Regeer, Vlap;

Steijn;

van Wolfswinkel, Lammers, van Bergen

Substitutes

El Maach, Tytón, Lagerbielke, Kjølø, Kuipers, Eiting, Rots, van Hoorenbeeck, Mesbahi, Ltaief, Rots, Besselink

United have played well since the last international break of the season. They beat Southampton 3-0 at St Mary’s in the Premier League, then beat Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup. Then came the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League – some good results.

United dominated against Palace, having more than two thirds of the possession and many shots on goal. Their passes also showed their domination in the match but their finishing was not brilliant. It shows the team has come a long way seeing as they lost 4-0 in the same fixture last season.

United will need to commence the same gameplay against Twente to keep the side in their place as United seek to get three points on the board in this fixture, which will be much needed as they intend to start their season in the Europa League in good style – getting the victory at Old Trafford.

Written by Paul

