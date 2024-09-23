Bayindir given chance to shine in goal? Ugarte starting in midfield? Amad & Garnacho supporting Zirkzee in attack against FC Twente?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action on Wednesday evening as the welcome Dutch side FC Twente to the Theatre of Dreams. The Europa League has changed since United last participated, removing the group stage and making it a league where each team plays eight times.

United will need to be in the top eight of the league to make the round of 16 stage of the competition, if their finish ninth to 25th, they will need to play a play off round to make the round of 16. United should be up there in the first eight by the time the league stage finishes in January 2025.

United have had a change in fortunes since the international break – beating Southampton 3-0, Barnsley 7-0 and drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Erik ten Hag will need to get United’s participation in the Europa League off to a flying start this season, which is much needed.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Bayindir;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Ugarte, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Bayindir

Altay Bayindir started his first United match of the season against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, keeping a clean sheet and seeing his United teammates score seven goals to sideline the opposition and make it through to the next round of the competition. He needs more minutes in goal for United.

The Turkish international is a decent goalkeeper and given minutes on the pitch and a raise in confidence, he could challenge Andre Onana for the number one shirt, despite already wearing it for the club. He will need to be challenged though and will make mistakes for the club.

Onana will be seen as the number one goalkeeper for the club at the moment but a number of goals conceded will always give the likes of Bayindir an opportunity to take the helm if he continues to keep clean sheets in the matches that he plays for the club this season and beyond.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

The United defence has also been a problem for a number of years with many different players from many different managers at the club and the vision was not working as well as it could have given better management of the footballing side of the club, which has now changed.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will continue in the fullback roles for the club going forward, at least until the liked of Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia are fit again. But United could me making moves to bring in a new left-back in 2025, which will upset one of both of the players.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should continue as the defensive partnership, which is the strongest for the club at this stage of the season, but could change many times before the season ends. With the duo, United seem to work so much better.

Midfield: Ugarte, Mainoo

The midfield has been problematic for a number of years and now it feels like things have changed to the point that United seem somewhat stronger. Casemiro is a great player for the club but gone are the days of his starting back to back matches – he’s more of a substitute and rotation player now.

Kobbie Mainoo is the star of the midfield after his meteoric rise into the first team form the academy, keeping his place in the team and becoming one of the players that United will continue to build around for a few more years yet. What a player he is and what a player he will become.

Manuel Ugarte is being eased into things at United after his transfer to the club on deadline day in the summer. He has done well in the minutes he has player this far and when he’s up to speed with the way things are done at United, he is going to make so much of a difference it will be unreal.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

The attacking line for United is very talented. Amad Diallo is an up and coming player who seems to be doing what is expected of him since his meteoric rise after scoring the winner against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup last season, a competition in which they won beating Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the players who gets things done on the pitch and he will be inspired by the way United have acted in the summer in getting rid of some of the problem players and bringing in players who will work the way United want and strengthen the squad severely.

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the star players for United this season. The Argentinian is producing in terms of goals and assists and will continue from strength to strength as long as he gets the time on the pitch. He started the season on the bench and now looks set to be a starting player again.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has been a decent player for United so far this season and is still aiming to get his second goal of the season. United offer more penetration in attack with the Dutchman in the squad which will bode well once the likes of Rasmus Hojlund is back up to speed after his injury.

Zirkzee is a great player in the attack for United and United have been begging for a player like him for a number of years. United have lacked an out and out striker since Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie and now they have two young strikers looking to make a name for themselves.

United could utilise Hojlund into the squad in the place of Zirkzee, which will happen in some matches to keep them both fresh for the remainder of the season. Then later in matches, one could replace the other, giving a change of tactics as both strikers are remotely different to each other.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Casemiro; Hojlund, Rashford, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench in the Europa League and will be able to use five of them throughout the course of the match. Andre Onana could find himself on the bench again, as he did against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, giving Bayindir a chance in goal and a rest for the number one.

In defence, United still lack fullback options but Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could provide some experience if it is required. In midfield, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could all be options later in the match should United need to make changes to win or hold a lead.

In attack, United have more options going forward with Rasmus Hojlund now back from injury with the Dane joined by Marcus Rashford and Antony on the bench. United should have the majority of the squad back from injury by the time the next international break has finished. Which will be great.

Written by Paul

