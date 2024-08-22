Manchester United believe Chelsea could launch a bid to sign Jadon Sancho before deadline day

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for an offer from Chelsea for Jadon Sancho this summer. In the past month or so, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain were intent on signing the winger this summer, but that seemed to disappear over the last week.

Sancho has not been the great signing that was suggested for United the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the player from Borussia Dortmund. Solskjaer then departed United, Ralf Rangnick came in for the remainder of the season, then Erik ten Hag came in and Sancho has not performed well.

Late for training and terrible on the pitch, the star reportedly on £250,000 per week seems to be surplus to requirements at the club, although if he is not sold, he could get a chance to shine this season after returning to the club got pre-season training and participated in the pre-season tour.

Chelsea seem to be buying many players this summer, seeming collecting them rather than the Panini stickers, which is funny to see as nothing seems to turn them into a superstar team. Their opening Premier League game of the season was a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, which was funny.

United are said to value Sancho at £40 million and would be willing to sell him before the summer transfer window closes in just over a week’s time. Obviously, if Chelsea are interested in the winger, they may not come straight in at £40 million and will probably try to get him cheaper.

But it is possible that the London club do not get involved in the Sancho saga this summer with the player staying put in Manchester, or even loaned out again either before the transfer window closes or during the January transfer window, which could even see him sold then.

With Raheem Sterling being left out of Chelsea’s plans for the 2024/25 season and seemingly up for sale, it is claimed by the Manchester Evening News that some within United feel that Chelsea will launch a bid to sign Sancho before next Friday, replacing Sterling at the club.

It could leave United short this season in the wide positions but with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho plus Joshua Zirkzee, who can play in the wide position – not to mention talented youth players – United could get through until at least January without Sancho, if he leaves.

