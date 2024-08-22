Preview: Ten Hag out to upset Brighton! Zirkzee to get his first start after scoring against Fulham?

Brighton and Hove Albion -v- Manchester United

Premier League

American Express Stadium, Brighton

Saturday 24 August 2024, KO 12:30 BST

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Erik ten Hag will be tasked to keep United on top this season, winning their first two Premier League matches with Liverpool on the horizon – a big task for United.

Brighton started the season in fine form, demolishing Everton in a 3-0 rout with former United striker Danny Welbeck scoring his first goal of the new season. There was excitement for United as new summer signing Joshua Zirkzee scored his debut goal for the club, which was a great finish.

Ten Hag will need to get this United side firing this season to better their finish last season, coming the lowest they have ever finished in the Premier League era – eighth. United sit in seventh place at this stage of the season. After ten matches we will see how much has changed going forward.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Fulham 1-0 W, City 1-1 (7-6) L

Goals: 1 – Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho

Brighton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Everton 3-0 W

Goals: 1 – Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck

Assists: 1 – Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck, Mats Wieffer

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Brighton have met 14 times in the Premier League. United have won eight matches, drawn no matches with Brighton winning six times. United won this fixture 2-0 last season with goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund. United lost 3-1 at Old Trafford though.

United have scored 22 goals against Brighton in the Premier League with the West Sussex club scoring 19 against United. United have kept four clean sheets in this fixture, Brighton keeping three, Both teams have won three penalties, scoring all of them – it seems a balanced fixture to be fair.

Danny Welbeck, Oliver Norwood, James Wilson, Jesse Lingard, Tomasz Kuszczak, Robbie Savage, Frank Stapleton, Andy Ritchie and Mickey Thomas have all played for both United and Brighton. Maya Le Tessier, who played for United Women also played for Brighton.

Team News

Manchester United: The victory over Fulham was a good result for this United side, but it was a fixture that lacked excitement for the larger part of the match. Ten Hag’s side will be tasked with playing a more exciting brand of football which should result in more attacking and goals.

Ruled Out: Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, Will Fish and Rasmus Hojlund.

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho

Brighton: The Seagulls started the season in great form beating Everton 3-0 which has placed them at the top of the Premier League on goal difference ahead of the clash with United on Saturday afternoon. They will be seeking to get the better of United, who are also seeking to start well.

Ruled Out: Julio Enciso Espinola, Solomon March, Yankuba Minteh Moat and Bart Verbruggen

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson and Tariq Lamptey

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Predicted Brighton Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Steele;

Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood;

Milner, Wieffer;

Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma;

Welbeck

Match Prediction

United have the players to get a good result at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Ten Hag’s side have started the season well, with a victory over Fulham. United only scored one goal, but a win is a win at the end of the day. United have a few injuries to contend with, which will change soon – hopefully.

Brighton look the better team on paper, having beaten Everton 3-0 on the opening weekend and sitting at the very top of the Premier League table, albeit on goal difference, but it will add some confidence about them playing their first home match of the season.

United have a good mix of experience and youth in the team and as the season ages, more younger players will have seen just how high the mark is at the club for them to succeed. Also, the transfer window is still open for another week, which could see new arrivals at the club, which will be good.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

