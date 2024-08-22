Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Mazraoui, De Ligt & Zirkzee to start at Brighton? Rashford on the bench?

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Erik ten Hag will be tasked to keep United on top this season, winning their first two Premier League matches with Liverpool on the horizon – a big task for United.

Brighton started the season in fine form, demolishing Everton in a 3-0 rout with former United striker Danny Welbeck scoring his first goal of the new season. There was excitement for United as new summer signing Joshua Zirkzee scored his debut goal for the club, which was a great finish.

Ten Hag will need to get this United side firing this season to better their finish last season, coming the lowest they have ever finished in the Premier League era – eighth. United sit in seventh place at this stage of the season. After ten matches we will see how much has changed going forward.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has started the season well for United, keeping his first clean sheet of the season at home to Fulham. Granted, it was not the greatest 90 minutes of football but a win is a win and United got three important points on the board which is a good start – which needs to continue.

The Cameroonian international has all the ingredients to be a great number one goalkeeper for the Old Trafford club and a settled defence that has the best intentions will do wonders for him. United have started to make changes to the defence this summer, bringing in some top quality.

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will bring out the best in this defence and in a few months time, Leny Yoro returning will demand the best from this bunch of defenders to drive United forward to challenge the best in the Premier League this season.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence has seen a lot of changes this summer with Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro all sign for the club. Yoro is out of action for the foreseeable future after surgery on his foot but will be back with a boom later this year. Ten Hag means business this season.

Against Brighton, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot should all start for United, which should provide a good backline in front of Onana, who has started the season well. This defence is an improvement on last season which should set United up well for the future.

United need to start playing from the back and taking advantage of that. It seems easy for other clubs to get this right but United have struggled in implementing this, which with players used to those kind of systems, could see United adapt well in the not too distant future. Hopefully.

Midfield: Mainoo, Casemiro

United’s midfield is doing well this season but needs some attention in the transfer window, which according to reports, is going to happen. Providing it does, United should have enough players in positions this season to battle in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and beyond.

Against Brighton, I would expect Casemiro to partner Kobbie Mainoo, which should give United some stable legs in Mainoo and experience in Casemiro. Granted, United need a defensive minded midfielder with Casemiro not fully playing that role but in the meantime, should adapt.

Brighton will look to overcome United in the midfield, which is where they have done so in the past, so United need to avert that the dominate them, which is possible. United need a good system that can take on teams like Brighton, who have talent but are not the best of the best.

Attacking Midfield: Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho

The attacking midfield has all the ingredients to play some great attacking football this season providing the right players are picked. Form is what needs to be prevalent and with some players not having that, things need to change and quick. United have too many players not pulling their weight.

Marcus Rashford is in that category. He was terrible against City in the Community Shield and did not improve against Fulham. He needs to be benched in this match as for me, he has nothing to give at this time because of the poor form he is in and the fact he keeps being picked, which is strange.

Amad Diallo should be starting on the right-wing as he has something that is coming to fruition this season. You can see his desire. Bruno Fernandes picks himself, so does not necessarily need any words. Alejandro Garnacho needs to start ahead of Rashford in this match – he’s much better.

Forward: Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee made him mark known against Fulham, scoring his first goal for United in his very first appearance for the club and all at Old Trafford. The Dutchman may not be a top name in football but it is clear to see the talent and ability he has both on and off the ball. What a signing.

Against Brighton, with Rasmus Hojlund still out of action though injury, United have no other striker at the club that has experience so playing Zirkzee up top, instead of Rashford or anyone else, would be wise. The Dutch striker has a good head on his shoulders and he wants to thrive at United.

I am sure Ten Hag has other options about leading the line but Zirkzee should be the main man for the club at this stage of the season with no other experienced options available. The Dutchman could really make a mark in the Premier League against Brighton and Liverpool.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Collyer; Rashford, Antony, Sancho

United will have nine players on the bench against Brighton and will be able to use five of them throughout the course of the match. Altay Bayindir will be the goalkeeper on the bench again with the Turk finding it hard to get minutes on the pitch since joining the club last summer.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could be the only defenders on the bench for United given that there are some injuries, especially in the left-back position with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out. Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer could all be available in midfield.

United’s attack lacks some form at this stage of the season with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho all likely to be on the bench. This could also be the final appearances for Sancho at United if reports are to be believed and he is a wanted man this summer.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...