Manuel Ugarte waiting for a call from his agent to travel to Manchester to complete move to United – reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. United have long been linked to the defensive midfielder and over the past week or so, have come closer each day of getting their midfield target.

L’Equipe has reported today what Ugarte is awaiting the confirmation from his agent to travel to Manchester where he will undergo a medical, sign his contract and do an interview with United prior to his transfer being confirmed. This is really good news for United.

PSG are due to face Montpellier in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris this evening and it has been reported that Ugarte, 23 has not been included in the match day squad, which is revealing especially with this transfer on the horizon. United should be better for this signing.

United backed off signing Ugarte earlier in the transfer window because of the fee PSG were demanding for the 23-year-old. However, the Uruguayan international could join United on an initial loan spell with an obligation to buy, which serves both clubs well this summer.

Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with United, which was reported weeks ago. The player has also expressed a desire to leave PSG for United this summer, which is a no brainer especially as the player has seemingly been replaced with the signing of Joao Neves earlier in the summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder will add something to United’s squad this summer. The 23-year-old’s relentless stamina, physical prowess, and exceptional defensive abilities, qualities that will provide an upgrade to United’s current option, 32-year-old Casemiro who will still be an option.

United’s summer has seen the coaching staff upgraded at the club with the footballing hierarchy also seeing some great footballing men with experience at the club, which has given United a sense of direction. This will be a major period for United, who need to get it right first time.

Not only that, United’s summer transfer window has been positive with the signings of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Masraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. With a week of the transfer window remaining, United could get a lot done this summer – both incoming and outgoing transfers.

Written by Paul

