Manuel Ugarte waiting for a call from his agent to travel to Manchester to complete move to United – reports

The 23-year-old his highly talented in this game and will give United another option in midfield

23 August 2024 editor Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manuel Ugarte waiting for a call from his agent to travel to Manchester to complete move to United – reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. United have long been linked to the defensive midfielder and over the past week or so, have come closer each day of getting their midfield target.

L’Equipe has reported today what Ugarte is awaiting the confirmation from his agent to travel to Manchester where he will undergo a medical, sign his contract and do an interview with United prior to his transfer being confirmed. This is really good news for United.

PSG are due to face Montpellier in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes in Paris this evening and it has been reported that Ugarte, 23 has not been included in the match day squad, which is revealing especially with this transfer on the horizon. United should be better for this signing.

United backed off signing Ugarte earlier in the transfer window because of the fee PSG were demanding for the 23-year-old. However, the Uruguayan international could join United on an initial loan spell with an obligation to buy, which serves both clubs well this summer.

Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with United, which was reported weeks ago. The player has also expressed a desire to leave PSG for United this summer, which is a no brainer especially as the player has seemingly been replaced with the signing of Joao Neves earlier in the summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder will add something to United’s squad this summer. The 23-year-old’s relentless stamina, physical prowess, and exceptional defensive abilities, qualities that will provide an upgrade to United’s current option, 32-year-old Casemiro who will still be an option.

United’s summer has seen the coaching staff upgraded at the club with the footballing hierarchy also seeing some great footballing men with experience at the club, which has given United a sense of direction. This will be a major period for United, who need to get it right first time.

Not only that, United’s summer transfer window has been positive with the signings of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Masraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. With a week of the transfer window remaining, United could get a lot done this summer – both incoming and outgoing transfers.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2245 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
First Team

Premier League clubs fear worst with entire 2020/21 season played behind closed doors – reports

13 May 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Premier League clubs fear worst with entire 2020/21 season played behind closed doors – reports

Premier League clubs are reportedly bracing themselves for the entire 2020/21 season to be played behind closed doors, which would be the worst case scenario. The Government has advised that crowds in football, other sports […]

Feature

Player Ratings: United beat Brighton 3-0; Mata MOTM, Pogba took free-kick well, Henderson’s fine performance

30 September 2020 editor Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Player Ratings: United beat Brighton 3-0; Mata MOTM, Pogba took free-kick well, Henderson’s fine performance

Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Scott McTominay opened the scoring at the end of the first half with Juan Mata doubling […]

Feature

The Red and Blue of Manchester

15 August 2021 editor Feature, First Team, History, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on The Red and Blue of Manchester

Following Jadon Sancho’s high-profile move to Manchester United, this article explores the most famous players to have also played for both Manchester United and Manchester City, analysing their time at both clubs and commenting on […]