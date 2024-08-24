Confirmed XI: Fernandes leads the line for United against Brighton; Rashford & Amad start; De Ligt & Zirkzee on the bench

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Erik ten Hag will be tasked to keep United on top this season, winning their first two Premier League matches with Liverpool on the horizon – a big task for United.

Brighton started the season in fine form, demolishing Everton in a 3-0 rout with former United striker Danny Welbeck scoring his first goal of the new season. There was excitement for United as new summer signing Joshua Zirkzee scored his debut goal for the club, which was a great finish.

Ten Hag will need to get this United side firing this season to better their finish last season, coming the lowest they have ever finished in the Premier League era – eighth. United sit in seventh place at this stage of the season. After ten matches we will see how much has changed going forward.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Amad, Mount, Rashford;

Fernandes

Substitutes

Bayindir; De Ligt, Evans; Eriksen, McTominay, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

Brighton and Hove Albion

Steele;

Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood;

Milner, Gilmour;

Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma;

Welbeck

Substitutes

Rushworth, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Enciso, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari, Rutter

United have the players to get a good result at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Ten Hag’s side have started the season well, with a victory over Fulham. United only scored one goal, but a win is a win at the end of the day. United have a few injuries to contend with, which will change soon – hopefully.

Brighton look the better team on paper, having beaten Everton 3-0 on the opening weekend and sitting at the very top of the Premier League table, albeit on goal difference, but it will add some confidence about them playing their first home match of the season.

United have a good mix of experience and youth in the team and as the season ages, more younger players will have seen just how high the mark is at the club for them to succeed. Also, the transfer window is still open for another week, which could see new arrivals at the club, which will be good.

Written by Paul

