Napoli working on a €30 million deal to sign Scott McTominay according to reports in Italy

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is a target for Italian club Napoli this summer amid reports of a €30 million deal for the Scotland international who has been linked with a departure from Old Trafford for the second summer in a row.

United want to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer to compliment the midfield and McTominay, despite starring for the club last season and scoring ten goals in all competitions, he does not seem to fit the system at the club, which leaves him with an exit looming.

It has been reported by SportWitness, who have been looking at the reports in Italy, that Napoli are in fact interested in McTominay but the €30 million asking price of United is a major problem in a prospective transfer of the Scotland midfielder this summer.

Napoli’s opening Serie A match saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat away to Verona, which was seen as a shock for Antonio Conte’s side which led to reports of further transfers happening this summer with both McTominay and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Billy Gilmour.

Il Mattino, a local Naples newspaper has reported on Sunday that a €25 million offer ‘appears to have been accepted’ but United for the transfer of the 27-year-old this summer. It would be a positive outcome for the midfielder, who wants to find first team football, not a bit part role.

Napoli signing the player would be great for both United and McTominay because he would find the first team football that he requires and United would cash in on the player, making way for a midfielder that fits the system at the club, which would be more beneficial in the long run.

McTominay made his debut for United back in the 2016/17 season under the management of Jose Mourinho and to this date has made 255 appearances for the first team, scoring 29 goals and a further eight assists. The 2023/24 season was McTominay’s best at United.

It will be a loss for United if these reports turn out to be correct and McTominay does leave United in the final week of the summer transfer window. He has been a positive player, despite not offering what is needed under the management of Erik ten Hag. I wish him well if he does leave.

Written by Paul

