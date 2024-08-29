Manchester United medical for teenage midfielder who starred at the U17 AFCON and U17 World Cup

Manchester United have endured a very busy transfer window this summer. As United supporters await the confirmation of Manuel Ugarte completing his move to the Old Trafford club from Paris Saint-Germain, another medical is happening within the club this morning.

United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer, soon to be joined by Ugarte. However, United’s academy is under revamp too as the Ineos project is looking at all aspects of the Old Trafford club – which is a good thing.

United have reportedly signed Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace and Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal this summer and today is the day that Mali U17 International Sékou Koné will complete his medical and sign for the Old Trafford club – subject to international clearance and other clearance issues.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has been bought by United for £1.25 million, which is a bargain considering his talent. He agreed his move to United last week according to reports, with the formalities to be completed at United today so he can embark on a new journey at the club.

Koné starred for Mali in the U17 African Cup of Nations last year and was then selected for the FIFA U17 World Cup squad where they beat Argentina and came third place in the tournament in Indonesia. His addition to this young United squad, playing at U21 level, is great for United.

The U21 squad have a very good teenage spine in the team, which is now being assembled by footballing men at the club with experience of scouting, tracking and signing the very best young players in the world, which is now happening at United. Koné’s signing will boost that.

German Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel has reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Koné arrived in Manchester on Wednesday and is undergoing his medical today, which should be finalised before the closure of the transfer window at 23:00 on Friday 30 August 2024.

It will be a relief for United to get the transfer window closed after a lot of business at the club this summer. There are also departures of a few players jet to be completed with Scott McTominay (Napoli) and Jadon Sancho departing the club with Juventus and Chelsea interested in Sancho.

Written by Paul

