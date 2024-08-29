Scott McTominay has arrived in Naples to complete his transfer to Napoli this summer

The 27-year-old departs Old Trafford with 255 appearances, 29 goals and eight assists

29 August 2024 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Scott McTominay has arrived in Naples to complete his transfer to Napoli this summer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has left Manchester to complete a deal with Serie A side Napoli this summer. McTominay, 27 has been linked with a departure from the Old Trafford club all summer, and last summer to be fair, which is happening this time.

The Scotland international was linked to Galatasaray, reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Turkish club. However, that transfer did not materialise. On Sunday, it was reported that Napoli were the destination for McTominay this summer, seeing him move to Naples, Italy.

Napoli initially did not want to pay the €30 million fee United had set on the player this summer, but manager Antonio Conte pushed for the transfer to be completed. Napoli have suffered difficulties in getting transfer across the line with summer, which angered the former Chelsea manager.

Napoli managed to lure McTominay, getting close to United’s desired €30 million fee, which is a win/win for both clubs. McTominay has traveled to Naples to complete his move away from United, which will be a sad departure for him and many United supporters who respected him.

Last season, which became his last season at United, was the best in his career with the midfielder scoring 10 goals and three assists in 43 appearances for the Old Trafford club. McTominay made three appearances for United this season, saying goodbye in a cameo against Brighton.

McTominay was a decent player for United but did not fit the system the club has adopted since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club. I am sure he will do well in Italy and could find his feet in the Serie A and become a star – he could bag a few goals there, which will be great for his profile.

McTominay was a star for Sir Alex Ferguson, him stating that he would be a late developer, which he was. He came through the academy into the first team where he made 255 appearances, scoring 29 goals and eight assists during his career at the Old Trafford club.

I wish McTominay all the best and will be paying attention to the Serie A this season as McTominay seeks to find his feet at the Italian club, who had a mixed start to the season losing 3-0 at Verona but beating Bologna 3-0 at home. Perhaps he will improve them – I wish him well on his new journey.

Written by Paul

Discover more from MUFCLatest.com

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Avatar photo
About editor 2254 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Ed Woodward to be ‘extra cautious’ in summer spending because of coronavirus uncertainty

22 July 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Ed Woodward to be ‘extra cautious’ in summer spending because of coronavirus uncertainty

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has admitted that the Old Trafford club will spend money this summer in a bid to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continue his rebuild of the club but that they […]

First Team

Donny van de Beek will be allowed to leave Ajax this summer, along with many other players says Erik ten Hag

29 June 2020 editor First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Donny van de Beek will be allowed to leave Ajax this summer, along with many other players says Erik ten Hag

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Donny van de Beek could leave the Dutch club this summer, along with some of his teammates. The 23-year-old has been linked to Manchester United over the […]

First Team

Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Onana to start against Everton? Wan-Bissaka and Shaw back in action? Hojlund to make the squad?

24 November 2023 editor First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Predicted XI: [4-3-3] Onana to start against Everton? Wan-Bissaka and Shaw back in action? Hojlund to make the squad?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Liverpool to face Everton at Goodison Park. Everton’s international break was not a positive one with them being deducted 10 points for […]