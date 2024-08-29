Scott McTominay has arrived in Naples to complete his transfer to Napoli this summer

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has left Manchester to complete a deal with Serie A side Napoli this summer. McTominay, 27 has been linked with a departure from the Old Trafford club all summer, and last summer to be fair, which is happening this time.

The Scotland international was linked to Galatasaray, reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Turkish club. However, that transfer did not materialise. On Sunday, it was reported that Napoli were the destination for McTominay this summer, seeing him move to Naples, Italy.

Napoli initially did not want to pay the €30 million fee United had set on the player this summer, but manager Antonio Conte pushed for the transfer to be completed. Napoli have suffered difficulties in getting transfer across the line with summer, which angered the former Chelsea manager.

Napoli managed to lure McTominay, getting close to United’s desired €30 million fee, which is a win/win for both clubs. McTominay has traveled to Naples to complete his move away from United, which will be a sad departure for him and many United supporters who respected him.

Last season, which became his last season at United, was the best in his career with the midfielder scoring 10 goals and three assists in 43 appearances for the Old Trafford club. McTominay made three appearances for United this season, saying goodbye in a cameo against Brighton.

McTominay was a decent player for United but did not fit the system the club has adopted since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club. I am sure he will do well in Italy and could find his feet in the Serie A and become a star – he could bag a few goals there, which will be great for his profile.

McTominay was a star for Sir Alex Ferguson, him stating that he would be a late developer, which he was. He came through the academy into the first team where he made 255 appearances, scoring 29 goals and eight assists during his career at the Old Trafford club.

I wish McTominay all the best and will be paying attention to the Serie A this season as McTominay seeks to find his feet at the Italian club, who had a mixed start to the season losing 3-0 at Verona but beating Bologna 3-0 at home. Perhaps he will improve them – I wish him well on his new journey.

Written by Paul

