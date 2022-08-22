Manchester United confirm Casemiro as fourth summer signing; finally a defensive midfielder￼

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old left Real Madrid on Monday after a farewell press conference in Madrid ad will join United on a four-year contract with an option to sign a fifth year, possibly staying until 2027.

It has been reported that the midfielder will wear the number 18 shirt at the Old Trafford club, previously worn by high-scoring midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Scholes. During his career at Real Madrid, Casemiro won 18 trophies which shows his hunger and desire for winning.

During his time in Madrid, Casemiro made a total of 336 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals and 29 assists for the club, lifting three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Supercopa de Españas, five UEFA Champions Leagues, there UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Casemiro has been capped 63 times by Brazil, scoring five goals at senior level. He was also part of the squad which lifted the Copa America in 2019. At youth level, he has won the South American U17 Championship, FIFA U20 World Cup and the South American U20 Championship.

Speaking about signing for United, the 30-year-old, who was still wanted by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti this season, decided that a new challenge was needed. He told the official Manchester United website the following:

“The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting. “I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years. “I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club. “Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

United’s football director John Murtough, who has been under a lot of pressure recently with United still needing quality additions across the squad this summer, especially with the lack of time ahead of the transfer window closing, spoke about Casemiro, saying:

“Casemiro is a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football; his exceptional record speaks for itself. “He compliments the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character. “I know that Casemiro remains as determined as ever to be successful on the pitch and we look forward seeing that happen in a Manchester United shirt.”

Casemiro is expected to train with his new teammates at some point this week, Thursday was stipulated in the media, but it could well be before that. The Brazilian will be seeking to make his debut for United at St Mary’s against Southampton in the 12:30 kick off on Saturday.

