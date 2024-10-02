Manchester United ‘considering’ January move for another attacking player – reports

It is clear that United need to change their ways of signing players - up and coming could be the way!

2 October 2024

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘seriously considering’ whether to add a new striker to his squad during the January transfer window, if he is still in charge of the club at that time. This season, United’s results have not been good enough – neither have the attacking players.

United spent a reported £37 million to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer, added to the £64 million spent to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. That is £101 million spent by United with more potentially needed to solve goalscoring problems.

United’s poor form this season has given Ten Hag more to think about with rumours coming out in the press daily about the turbulent time he has spent managing the club. To some, winning the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup in his first two seasons was never good enough.

GiveMeSport has reported that United are currently mulling over adding a new striker in the winter transfer window, something which would need planning to get a deal over the line during the January transfer window. United seem to be opting for a player that will grown rather than experience.

It has been suggested by GMS that United’s hierarchy were still committed to signing attacking players with room for growth and an attractive sell-on value, rather than opting for experience, which will come costly to the club – at a time where financial security is not guaranteed.

It is about time that United signed up and coming players, rather than experienced players, which will cost less but will need to be coached a lot more to reach their potential. This gives United the chance to create a player whose sell-on value will rise dramatically. This was done in the past.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a good example of the type of player United would be seeking to bring into the Old Trafford club in January, allowing the player to gain experience in the English game in the Premier League and beyond, teaching the player the skills with some good coaching.

This will be more lucrative for United as a little outlay, time for the player to gain knowledge and experience and come good, could see United sell on for a profit and raise their financials at the same time. It is a win/win doing this, which is what smaller clubs have been doing for years.

